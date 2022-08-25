Read full article on original website
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
WAFF
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
WAFF
‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to have public dialogue at UAH theater
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The “Grandmother of Juneteenth”, Dr. Opal Lee, is hosted by the University of Alabama at Huntsville and Community Organizations for a public dialogue. Dr. Lee, 95, walked to Washington DC to deliver a petition to Congress with over 1 million signatures to make Juneteenth...
WAFF
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restores power in Madison
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage impacted an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. Customers on Arlington Drive are still...
WAFF
One injured in Decatur stabbing
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. Decatur Police are still on the Locust St. scene.
WAFF
Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
WAFF
UAH student had VIP seats at scrubbed Artemis I launch
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spectators from all around the country and students from the University of Alabama at Huntsville quickly made their way to Cape Canaveral on August 29 to see the Space Launch System rocket takeoff. Unfortunately due to weather, a hydrogen leak in the fuel tank on the...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
WAFF
Former HPD officer given the OK for oral arguments in murder conviction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a court document filed on Monday, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request from William Darby’s attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal. In 2021, after a week-long trial, the former Huntsville Police Officer was found guilty of murdering 49-year-old Jeffrey...
WAFF
ALDOT announces I-65S road closures between Hartselle, Lacon
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced an expected closure of Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County on Aug. 30 and 31. ALDOT crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and making pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.
WAFF
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game
The Decatur Police Department says that one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. 'Friday is in Play': NASA waves off Monday's Artemis I launch attempt. Updated: 6 hours ago. Artemis I is a flight test to launch NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and an uncrewed Orion spacecraft...
WAFF
Decatur apartment manager arrested for allegedly stealing rent money
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Decatur Police Department arrested Tina Dianne Bryant, 48 and charged her with Theft of Property in the 1st Degree. In February of 2022, the DPD received a report from a representative of a Decatur apartment complex in reference to a theft. According to...
WAFF
Eating disorder warning signs to watch for as students return to school
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children in the Tennessee Valley are back in school. Back to school means new classes and schedules. While a fresh start can be exciting, all of that change can also cause stress, anxiety, and self-doubt. Studies show that for some, it can trigger an eating disorder.
WAFF
Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
WAFF
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stella at Five Points is set to become the focal point of the historic Old Towne neighborhood. Construction has already begun on the building housing a large retail space and hundreds of apartment units on Pratt Ave. near White St. The ground floor will be...
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
WAFF
Where to go during a mental health emergency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one is exempt from facing mental health emergencies. And when they happen, it’s hard to know what to do. That’s why WellStone Emergency Services (WES) is soon opening its doors to welcome those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.
