Athens, AL

WAFF

North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities restores power in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage impacted an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. Customers on Arlington Drive are still...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

One injured in Decatur stabbing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. Decatur Police are still on the Locust St. scene.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

UAH student had VIP seats at scrubbed Artemis I launch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spectators from all around the country and students from the University of Alabama at Huntsville quickly made their way to Cape Canaveral on August 29 to see the Space Launch System rocket takeoff. Unfortunately due to weather, a hydrogen leak in the fuel tank on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

ALDOT announces I-65S road closures between Hartselle, Lacon

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced an expected closure of Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County on Aug. 30 and 31. ALDOT crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and making pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game

The Decatur Police Department says that one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. 'Friday is in Play': NASA waves off Monday's Artemis I launch attempt. Updated: 6 hours ago. Artemis I is a flight test to launch NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and an uncrewed Orion spacecraft...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur apartment manager arrested for allegedly stealing rent money

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Decatur Police Department arrested Tina Dianne Bryant, 48 and charged her with Theft of Property in the 1st Degree. In February of 2022, the DPD received a report from a representative of a Decatur apartment complex in reference to a theft. According to...
WAFF

Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Where to go during a mental health emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one is exempt from facing mental health emergencies. And when they happen, it’s hard to know what to do. That’s why WellStone Emergency Services (WES) is soon opening its doors to welcome those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

