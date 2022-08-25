LIVE | Almost 100 acres have burned in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest as the East …

Read full article on original website
Extended heat wave moves into SoCal starting Wednesday, lasting through weekend
An extended heat wave moves into Southern California this week.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. via IFTTT. Note from...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
SFGate
The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California
I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
These 2 questions shaped Japanese internees’ fate in California
California has had many dark moments, but one of its darkest in recent history is the internment of Japanese Americans during the early 1940s. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 by the Empire of Japan, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which resulted in the internment […]
NBC Los Angeles
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave is on the way to Southern California, with temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
With fire season here to stay, how to best prepare for evacuation orders
The California Neighborhood Watch hosted a mock evacuation drill Sunday for residents of the canyon communities for the event of a fire taking place near their home.With warm temperatures here to stay, the threat of fire danger is always a cause for concern for most Southern California residents. Fire season is not going away anytime soon and it's hard to predict when and where a fire will take place. That is why Stone Canyon resident Kevin Sullivan is not taking any chances when it comes to preparing for what will happen when a fire breaks out near his home. "Birth certificates, social security...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cadiz Water Project Promises Free Water For Salton Sea Area
As California’s water crisis deepens, a new project aims to help conserve resources and ensure disadvantaged communities are not left behind. Cadiz Inc. is hanging onto its years-long goal of storing water before it evaporates and then selling or giving it away to communities in Southern California. “We cannot...
CBS News
Experts concerned with certain California crops taking up too much water during drought
In the desert farming community of Eastern Riverside County's Palo Verde Valley, on the Arizona border, daytime temperatures routinely exceed 100 degrees. "Cotton likes the heat," said farmer Jack Seiler, adding another crop that can thrive in extreme heat is alfalfa. On his farm, Seiler grows thousands of acres of...
10 Freeway near Desert Center fully open after section collapsed due to flash flooding
The eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are back open after a section of the interstate collapsed due to last week's thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hurricane Ida 1 year later | St. Bernard Parish | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis shares how the parish is doing 1 year later. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Luxury watch theft suspect extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South...
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
