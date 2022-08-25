ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

LIVE | Almost 100 acres have burned in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest as the East …

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. via IFTTT. Note from...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angeles National Forest#Mobile Media#Smartphone#News Media#Zennie62media#Kcra Sacramento#The Oakland News Now#World
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
BEND, OR
SFGate

The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California

I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These 2 questions shaped Japanese internees’ fate in California

California has had many dark moments, but one of its darkest in recent history is the internment of Japanese Americans during the early 1940s. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 by the Empire of Japan, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which resulted in the internment […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC Los Angeles

Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave is on the way to Southern California, with temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

With fire season here to stay, how to best prepare for evacuation orders

The California Neighborhood Watch hosted a mock evacuation drill Sunday for residents of the canyon communities for the event of a fire taking place near their home.With warm temperatures here to stay, the threat of fire danger is always a cause for concern for most Southern California residents. Fire season is not going away anytime soon and it's hard to predict when and where a fire will take place. That is why Stone Canyon resident Kevin Sullivan is not taking any chances when it comes to preparing for what will happen when a fire breaks out near his home. "Birth certificates, social security...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cadiz Water Project Promises Free Water For Salton Sea Area

As California’s water crisis deepens, a new project aims to help conserve resources and ensure disadvantaged communities are not left behind. Cadiz Inc. is hanging onto its years-long goal of storing water before it evaporates and then selling or giving it away to communities in Southern California. “We cannot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy