Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:
05-11-13-21-30
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:
05-11-13-21-30
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0