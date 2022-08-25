Read full article on original website
Red light therapy: Some say it helps for pain, skin and energy
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're struggling with pain or skin problems and you're looking for a natural remedy, you may want to check out red light therapy. According to the websiteWebMD, it may help with a variety of issues, from wrinkles and scars to body pain. Perspire Sauna Studio...
'Brings a smile to your face': Children's Hospital brings therapy dog to support staff
OMAHA, Neb. — Children's Hospital and Medical Center is familiar with therapy dogs and uses them for patients that enter its buildings, but now staff are getting that same support. Dogs are considered man's best friend. And Howie's a friend to all the staff at Children's. "He just brings...
Why some people are using salt therapy to help with respiratory issues
OMAHA, Neb. — For people dealing with long COVID-19 or other respiratory problems, finding something to help them breathe better can be a challenge. That's why some are looking for holistic ways to improve their breathing. One of those methods is salt therapy. Nestled in some of the walls...
'I'll appreciate that forever': Strangers, friends surprise man battling cancer with car show
OMAHA, Neb. — A 33-year-old man battling brain cancer gets a front row seat to his own classic car show on Sunday. Family, friends and strangers all stepped up to make this sweet surprise happen. The smells and the sounds of these new and classic cars are some of...
See how your donation helps mobile pantries serve families in need
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — On a busy Tuesday morning at the Boys and Girls Club in Council Bluffs, cars line up as far as the eye can see. Standing by, is an army of volunteers ready to serve. The mobile food pantry hosted by Trailblazers of the Heartland aims...
'It will be life changing': Organization hopes to use ARPA funds to build LGBTQ+ center in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — There's $110 million of federal recovery funds on the table in Douglas County. One local organization hopes to get a cut of that money to build a new LGBTQ+ center. The group's leaders about say it’s an important project. The closest LGBTQ+ center like the...
Careless smoking blamed for west Omaha apartment fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.
Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
"The grief is so overwhelming,': OPD, victim's family launch homicide support group for families
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mom teamed up with the police department to help families through the trauma of violence. They've developed a new support group for families who've lost a loved one to homicide. Omaha police said they saw a need for improvement in working with victims’ families....
Speakers hope to prevent, stop violence in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Pastors, EMTs, detectives, cops and grieving mothers showed up to Pleasant Green Baptist Church Saturday afternoon for "Before the Casket". The event is hosted with the hopes of stopping, or slowing down, violence in Omaha. Audience members sat in pews and listened as speakers followed a...
'We are in a weird transition right now': School districts go back to free & reduced model for lunches
OMAHA, Neb. — The pandemic world we live in is full of unknowns, which is especially the case for Omaha metro school districts. For the last two school years, the federal government expanded its free and reduced school lunch program, with many districts qualifying for universal, no-cost meals for families.
Fugitive Task Force offers reward for Omaha murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metro Fugitive Task Force offered a $10,000 reward Monday for information that would lead to the arrest of murder suspect Romeo Chambers. Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for a homicide and robbery in Omaha in January, and crimes in Kearney, Nebraska according to a news release from the Deputy U.S. Marshal in Omaha.
'There's a void, a gap': Douglas County commissioners propose long-term mental health facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County commissioners have $55.4 million left to spend out of$110.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioners are launching a series of town halls to determine if they'll spend most of that second chunk of ARPA money on a long-term mental health facility. The chair of commissioners Mary Ann Borgeson said the board will prioritize mental health. She said jails filled up when health centers closed in Nebraska.
MECA hosts job fair Tuesday to staff venues and The Riverfront
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, looking to hire more people to operate its venues. MECA is looking to fill a number of positions at Charles Schwab Field, the CHI Health Center and The Riverfront. It's hoping to make the jobs more appealing by increasing the hourly pay to $12-$16 per hour.
'He didn't come to this country for this': Boy beaten on school bus, parents want action taken
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha dad says his son was attacked on the school bus and now he's pulling his son out of Nathan Hale Middle School. The 11-year old's family provided this video of the incident. You can see another student repeatedly punching the boy. The family said...
Omaha police identify victim of deadly home invasion shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after Omaha police responded to a home invasion call Tuesday morning. Omaha police say they've identified the victim as 19-year-old Alon Reed. Officials say Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It happened around 10 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis....
Team Nebraska cheers on 13-year-old athlete as she competes in Transplant Games of America
OMAHA, Neb. — Every two years the organ transplant community comes together for The Transplant Games of America. It's called the world's largest celebration of life. Athletes compete in this week-long event vying for medals in twenty competitions. Abby Heuther swims as hard as she can down and back...
Council Bluffs Police search for clues in suspicious death of man found floating in Missouri River
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police believe the death of a man found floating in the Missouri River is suspicious. The Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a call from a boater on the Missouri River Saturday afternoon around 2:45 saying he saw a dead body floating in the water.
Plattsmouth school officials report bomb threat Tuesday morning
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Plattsmouth school officials say they were made aware of a bomb threat to their high school Tuesday morning. Officials say the report came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning through the district's "Say Something" anonymous reporting system. Students and staff were evacuated from the building based on...
3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
