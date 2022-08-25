OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO