Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Red light therapy: Some say it helps for pain, skin and energy

OMAHA, Neb. — If you're struggling with pain or skin problems and you're looking for a natural remedy, you may want to check out red light therapy. According to the websiteWebMD, it may help with a variety of issues, from wrinkles and scars to body pain. Perspire Sauna Studio...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Why some people are using salt therapy to help with respiratory issues

OMAHA, Neb. — For people dealing with long COVID-19 or other respiratory problems, finding something to help them breathe better can be a challenge. That's why some are looking for holistic ways to improve their breathing. One of those methods is salt therapy. Nestled in some of the walls...
OMAHA, NE
City
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Careless smoking blamed for west Omaha apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Speakers hope to prevent, stop violence in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Pastors, EMTs, detectives, cops and grieving mothers showed up to Pleasant Green Baptist Church Saturday afternoon for "Before the Casket". The event is hosted with the hopes of stopping, or slowing down, violence in Omaha. Audience members sat in pews and listened as speakers followed a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fugitive Task Force offers reward for Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. — The Metro Fugitive Task Force offered a $10,000 reward Monday for information that would lead to the arrest of murder suspect Romeo Chambers. Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for a homicide and robbery in Omaha in January, and crimes in Kearney, Nebraska according to a news release from the Deputy U.S. Marshal in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'There's a void, a gap': Douglas County commissioners propose long-term mental health facility

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County commissioners have $55.4 million left to spend out of$110.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioners are launching a series of town halls to determine if they'll spend most of that second chunk of ARPA money on a long-term mental health facility. The chair of commissioners Mary Ann Borgeson said the board will prioritize mental health. She said jails filled up when health centers closed in Nebraska.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

MECA hosts job fair Tuesday to staff venues and The Riverfront

OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, looking to hire more people to operate its venues. MECA is looking to fill a number of positions at Charles Schwab Field, the CHI Health Center and The Riverfront. It's hoping to make the jobs more appealing by increasing the hourly pay to $12-$16 per hour.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim of deadly home invasion shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after Omaha police responded to a home invasion call Tuesday morning. Omaha police say they've identified the victim as 19-year-old Alon Reed. Officials say Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It happened around 10 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Plattsmouth school officials report bomb threat Tuesday morning

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Plattsmouth school officials say they were made aware of a bomb threat to their high school Tuesday morning. Officials say the report came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning through the district's "Say Something" anonymous reporting system. Students and staff were evacuated from the building based on...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KETV.com

3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
OMAHA, NE

