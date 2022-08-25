ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Metro Boomin Shares Heartbreaking Message About Mother’s Passing: “It’s Like A Nightmare That Never Ends”

By Dylan Kemp
thesource.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Metro Boomin
The Independent

Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman

The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Ig#Tmz
Pitchfork

Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022

Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Riley Burruss Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On TikTok

Riley Burruss is addressing pregnancy rumors shortly after celebrating her 20th birthday. Keep scrolling to see what the NYU student posted on TikTok that’s putting all the speculation to rest!. “You don’t suck in for one photo & all of a sudden you’re 3 months along…😭,” Riley captioned a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Beyoncé joins Jay-Z for a family holiday in Croatia

Music diva Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are enjoying themselves on the super-luxury yacht Faith anchored between Mali and Veliki Pržnjak, off the far western tip of Korčula. The famous family have chosen Croatia for their holiday for the fourth time. While Beyonce and her husband enjoyed...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'

When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy