Metro Boomin Shares Heartbreaking Message About Mother’s Passing: “It’s Like A Nightmare That Never Ends”

HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Admits He's In A ‘Dark Place’ During Drunken Instagram Live Confessional
6ix9ine provided an Instagram Live update for his fans over the weekend— albeit he was completely drunk at the time. During his social media confessional, the controversial rapper admitted he was struggling with his mental health and was trying to get back to a place where he could make music again.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
‘Aging Like Wine’: Savannah James Wows Social Media With Birthday Photoshoot and Party Entrance
Savannah James stepped out to show out for her 36th birthday over the weekend, and social media isn’t complaining. The wife of NBC champion LeBron James and mother of three took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 36 years of life and express her gratitude for her family, friends, and her role in their lives.
Washington Examiner
News anchor Neena Pacholke dead at 27 as tragic cause of death revealed
A morning news anchor in Wisconsin died suddenly over the weekend. WAOW News 9’s Neena Pacholke died Saturday in an apparent suicide, leaving friends, family, and colleagues shocked. She was 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many...
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Adrienne Bailon has been an open book about her struggles to conceive with husband Israel Houghton. But when she found out on Dec. 11, 2021, that the surrogate she privately hired was pregnant, she decided to surprise those closest to her by doing things differently. "Honestly, everyone was shocked," Bailon,...
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Lizzo Fans Unite to Shame Comedian Aries Spears for Fat-Shaming: ‘She Is Not Here to Be F–able for Y’all, She’s Here to Make Music’
Today’s social media lesson: don’t be talkin’ trash about Lizzo or the wrath of her fans will rain upon you. Does that need repeating or did the message come in loud and clear, Aries Spears?. A short clip the comedian did with Art of Dialogue was posted...
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
BET
Riley Burruss Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On TikTok
Riley Burruss is addressing pregnancy rumors shortly after celebrating her 20th birthday. Keep scrolling to see what the NYU student posted on TikTok that’s putting all the speculation to rest!. “You don’t suck in for one photo & all of a sudden you’re 3 months along…😭,” Riley captioned a...
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
thesource.com
Ari Fletcher Responds to Moneybagg Yo Break Up Rumors: ‘Happy, Paid and Single!’
Ari Fletcher is officially single. After social media buzzed about the status of Fletcher and now ex-bae, Moneybagg Yo, she issued a brief yet clarifying statement online. “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!” she wrote online. The tweet came after Moneybagg Yo was on hand at her...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Jennifer Hough's Lawyer Responds To Leaked Video Detailing Kenneth Petty Case: Report
Earlier today, a video emerged of Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Petty of rape, recanting her story and detailing the court case. She explained that she attempted to get the charges dropped right as Petty was being sentenced but her attempts failed. While Nicki hasn't said anything, per se,...
Child Drawing on White Socks of Plane Passenger With Feet on Seat Cheered
"What is the kids' Venmo? I'd like to thank him for his service," wrote one Redditor after seeing the photo.
Time Out Global
Beyoncé joins Jay-Z for a family holiday in Croatia
Music diva Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are enjoying themselves on the super-luxury yacht Faith anchored between Mali and Veliki Pržnjak, off the far western tip of Korčula. The famous family have chosen Croatia for their holiday for the fourth time. While Beyonce and her husband enjoyed...
AOL Corp
Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'
When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
