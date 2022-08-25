ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Once a last place team, a culture shift for the Kempsville football team

By Brian Parsons
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GE4TV_0hVfPEHR00

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The high school football kicks off Friday night and the marquee match-up on the schedule, a rematch of last year’s Class 5 Region A championship game between Kempsville and Green Run.

The Stallions handed Kempsville its only two defeats last season, including that region title tilt.

“It’s very personal,” said Kempsville senior NaiQuan Pearce. “They’ve been talking all summer because they beat us twice last season and they’ve talked all summer. We’ve got a lot to prove this year. Last year was last year, this year is a whole new year.”

Kempsville’s recent renaissance has been under the direction of head coach Michael Cherry.

In 2019 the Chiefs snapped a 63-game losing streak and with returning players like quarterback Noah Lee, NaiQuan Pearce and Duke bound Quran Boyd, Kempsville has gone from a perennial last place team to state title contenders.

“The biggest thing is when I first got the job was just getting them to believe in themselves,” coach Cherry said. “They can play with anybody if they put the hard work in and just continue to work and reap the benefits, so the guys that started out as freshman are now seniors.”

Coach Cherry guided the Chiefs to a 9-2 record last season and that spot in the region championship game against Green Run.

“Coach Cherry came here my freshman year and turned the program around completely,” said quarterback Noah Lee. “Everybody believed in him and he’s been preaching that we will be a winning team and he’s done it.”

From a winless team in 2018 to a one-win team in 2019, the Chiefs are not only just contenders at the Beach, they’re contenders to win it all.

“It’s been a real humbling experience to go from a 63-game losing streak to being in the regional finals last year,” Pearce said “This year we’re looking for a state championship.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

New coach Brent Pry leads Virginia Tech into Old Dominion

Virginia Tech travels to underdog Old Dominion on Friday night in a battle of teams entering new eras. While it will be the debut of Tech's new head coach Brent Pry, who replaces Justin Fuente after six seasons, ODU will play for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Tides’ Henderson ranked as top prospect in minor leagues

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The talent pool at Harbor Park has been something to marvel at over the past few years. In fact, the Norfolk Tides have featured the top prospect in all of minor league baseball the past two straight seasons. Last year, it was Adley Rutschman, who’s now the starting catcher for the Baltimore […]
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Education
Virginia Beach, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Virginia Beach, VA
Education
WAVY News 10

Get Your Go Kart On!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like to go fast and compete on the track, head to Apex Entertainment for some fast-paced fun behind the wheel of a go kart! Chris Reckling found some friendly competition!. Apex Entertainment. 4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach. For more...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Renaissance#Green Run
WAVY News 10

Hampton begins Wilson era with 16-0 win over Gloucester

HAMPTON (WAVY) – For the first time in 52 years, there was a new head coach roaming the sidelines for the Hampton High School football team. Woodrow Wilson, who took over for the retired Mike Smith, began his tenure with a win after his Crabbers defeated Gloucester 16-0 at Darling Stadium on Saturday. “Kids played […]
HAMPTON, VA
Essence

This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs

Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WAVY News 10

Back to School 2022: Central Elementary in Pasquotank County

Brett Hall reports live for the first day of school in northeast North Carolina. Back to School 2022: Central Elementary in Pasquotank …. TOP PLAYS! Season debut of Friday Night Flights Top …. Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers block …...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy