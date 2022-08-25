ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

10-16-21-30-34, Extra: 23

(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $143,000

The Associated Press

RI Lottery

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (four, five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two) (thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $162,000.
LOTTERY
