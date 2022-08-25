Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Go To The Movies For Just $3 On Saturday At These San Diego Theaters
Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day, and many theatres are offering three dollar showings in San Diego. ABC 10 News says as part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the special low price of three dollars on Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day
For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
chulavistatoday.com
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego
San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rock and Roll legends take over Petco Park
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fans of legendary 1980’s artists Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett are swarming Downtown for the rock concert.
tmpresale.com
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour at The Magnolia in El Cajon Oct 24, 2022 – pre-sale password
The YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale code has been published. For a short time you can get your tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour’s concert in El Cajon do you? Tickets should sell out once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can order your tickets before they sell-out!
Surfing Icons Return to Oceanside Pier with September Nissan Super Girl Pro
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro — a nationally televised event touted as the largest female surf contest in the world — returns to Oceanside Pier in September with more than 90 of the world’s top pros set to compete. Some of the biggest names include Bethany Hamilton...
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
johnnyjet.com
Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
msn.com
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation'
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Fans headed to Thomas Rhett’s Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage. The “Life Changes” singer took to Twitter around...
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
townandtourist.com
25 Romantic Getaways in San Diego (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re planning a romantic getaway in sunny, San Diego, California, your options are exciting and plentiful. Known for being one of America’s finest destinations, this spectacular city offers outstanding views of the coastline and a mild climate. Couples looking to find a dose of paradise can always count on San Diego for all of that and more.
Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
NBC San Diego
Why is the Weather so Hot in San Diego?! NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen Explains
We’re in for a hot week, and hotter weekend, throughout San Diego County as we head into Labor Day. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spoke with NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen to understand what is causing the high temperatures, how long to expect the heat to last and ways to stay cool.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
TripAdvisor Blog
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Pool Pictures & Reviews (CA)
Stayed here for 4 nites. beautiful recently renovated hotel with great views of harbor. lots to do with being adjacent to seaport village and within walking distance to the gas lite district. my sister had a conference at the adjacent conference center and i played. pool had plenty of seats and townes. very nice gym with in person and on demand classes. lots of shampoo, conditioner and body wash in refillable bottles in the shower … prior reviews said they lacked. will stay here again.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ramona, California
Ramona, California, is located within San Diego County and was once known as the “Turkey Capital of the World.”. This dubious honor was lost when the number of turkey farms declined at the end of WWII, though the area remained centered around poultry for years as the chicken egg business rose to take its place. Today little is left of Ramona’s feathered past as vineyards now grow where farms once stood.
iheart.com
San Diego Bracing For Lengthy, Extreme Heatwave That Includes Coastline
Here's what you can expect from the heatwave that will blast San Diego from Tuesday morning through Labor Day weekend. A long-duration heatwave will bring temperatures ranging from 95 - 105 degrees throughout San Diego County, including coastal areas. Residents can expect hot days and warm nights this week. In...
riviera-maya-news.com
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
