Stayed here for 4 nites. beautiful recently renovated hotel with great views of harbor. lots to do with being adjacent to seaport village and within walking distance to the gas lite district. my sister had a conference at the adjacent conference center and i played. pool had plenty of seats and townes. very nice gym with in person and on demand classes. lots of shampoo, conditioner and body wash in refillable bottles in the shower … prior reviews said they lacked. will stay here again.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO