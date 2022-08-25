ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

iheart.com

Go To The Movies For Just $3 On Saturday At These San Diego Theaters

Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day, and many theatres are offering three dollar showings in San Diego. ABC 10 News says as part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the special low price of three dollars on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day

For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)

Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego

San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rock and Roll legends take over Petco Park

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fans of legendary 1980’s artists Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett are swarming Downtown for the rock concert.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tmpresale.com

YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour at The Magnolia in El Cajon Oct 24, 2022 – pre-sale password

The YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale code has been published. For a short time you can get your tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour’s concert in El Cajon do you? Tickets should sell out once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can order your tickets before they sell-out!
EL CAJON, CA
johnnyjet.com

Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
DEL MAR, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
townandtourist.com

25 Romantic Getaways in San Diego (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re planning a romantic getaway in sunny, San Diego, California, your options are exciting and plentiful. Known for being one of America’s finest destinations, this spectacular city offers outstanding views of the coastline and a mild climate. Couples looking to find a dose of paradise can always count on San Diego for all of that and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Pool Pictures & Reviews (CA)

Stayed here for 4 nites. beautiful recently renovated hotel with great views of harbor. lots to do with being adjacent to seaport village and within walking distance to the gas lite district. my sister had a conference at the adjacent conference center and i played. pool had plenty of seats and townes. very nice gym with in person and on demand classes. lots of shampoo, conditioner and body wash in refillable bottles in the shower … prior reviews said they lacked. will stay here again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ramona, California

Ramona, California, is located within San Diego County and was once known as the “Turkey Capital of the World.”. This dubious honor was lost when the number of turkey farms declined at the end of WWII, though the area remained centered around poultry for years as the chicken egg business rose to take its place. Today little is left of Ramona’s feathered past as vineyards now grow where farms once stood.
RAMONA, CA

