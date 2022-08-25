ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'

EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
TEXAS STATE
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. In the Best Taste - Savory category, the winner was the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes. It includes fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples rolled in a wonton...
TEXAS STATE
Comcast donates more than $1 million to help bridge digital divide in Houston

HOUSTON - While most of us cannot imagine a life without the internet, the sad reality is many people in Houston simply do not have access. That's why Comcast, the Houston area's largest internet service provider is giving more than $1 million to local organizations that help students, adults, and people with disabilities to ensure they have access to quality internet and educate them on technology.
HOUSTON, TX

