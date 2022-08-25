Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
Lauren Sanchez looks like a bombshell in a body-hugging dress while grabbing dinner with Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend Jeff Bezos grabbed something delicious to eat at Nobu in Malibu, and the journalist and philanthropist dressed to look like a dark-haired Malibu Barbie. Sanchez stole all the flashlights while wearing a summery body-hugging staples dress. The bombshell completed the look with...
Chris Chan did not escape jail despite the rumours
It’s one of the biggest rumours doing the rounds on the internet at the moment, but it turns out Chris Chan did not escape jail moments before going to court. In case you missed the story, word began to spread online that internet personality and YouTuber – real name Christine Weston Chandler – had managed to escape before facing trial.Chris is known for creating the web comic series Sonichu. Sonichu focuses on the exploits of the title character, who is a blend of the Pokémon Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.She is a cult figure online and is regarded as one...
NetEase Acquires 'Star Wars Eclipse' Game Developer Quantic Dream, Marking First Studio In Europe
China-based internet and online game services provider NetEase Inc NTES said its games division, NetEase Games, has acquired Quantic Dream S.A. The financial terms were not disclosed. NetEase Games originally acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019. Quantic Dream studio, established 25 years ago in Paris, France, is...
