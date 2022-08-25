It’s one of the biggest rumours doing the rounds on the internet at the moment, but it turns out Chris Chan did not escape jail moments before going to court. In case you missed the story, word began to spread online that internet personality and YouTuber – real name Christine Weston Chandler – had managed to escape before facing trial.Chris is known for creating the web comic series Sonichu. Sonichu focuses on the exploits of the title character, who is a blend of the Pokémon Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.She is a cult figure online and is regarded as one...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO