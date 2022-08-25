Read full article on original website
Related
honolulumagazine.com
Find Modern Luxe Sushi at Kapahulu’s New Omakase by Aung
One of the questions I get most often is where to get good sushi in Honolulu. I always wonder, why don’t people just return to their old favorites? There are so many great sushi places within a five-mile radius, why do you need to ask me?. Now, I’m not...
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
New Home Listings Have Gone Down Drastically In Honolulu, Hawaii
There aren't a lot of homes available in Honolulu, Hawaii. We take a look at the statistics and why it is that there is a shortage of new places to purchase.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui this weekend. For one day only on Sept. 3, all movies in all formats, showtimes, along with popcorn and soda will be just $3 all day. It’s a part of the celebration for National Cinema Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
the university of hawai'i system
Edith Kanakaʻole quarter design unveiled
The U.S. Mint released the design for a commemorative quarter honoring former University of Hawaiʻi instructor and late legendary kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole. The award-winning composer who taught at Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, is one of five American women to be minted on new quarters as part of the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters™ Program. She joins fellow honorees such as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, America’s first Native American prima ballerina.
KITV.com
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
Hawaii Magazine
Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu
Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
thisweekhawaii.com
Hawaii United Okinawa Association’s (HUOA) 40th Okinawan Festival
September 3 & 4, 2022 (Labor Day Weekend) at Hawaii Convention Center | Honolulu. The Okinawan Festival is back in person this year! Dance at the Jubilee, eat your favorite ethnic dishes like: Andagi, Andadog, Champuru, Okidog & Chili, Okinawan Soba, Pigs Feet Soup and more! The Okinawan Performing Arts will be performing throughout the festival so check the schedule for your favorite groups’ performance times. Program schedule: https://www.okinawanfestival.com/program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outside Online
Inside One of the Craziest Long Weekends of Lifeguard Rescues in Oahu History
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. During the second week of July on the island of Oahu, no one could stop talking about the huge incoming south swell. News of it was a hot topic among lifeguards, residents, and visitors alike, and as John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division, traded texts and emails with other local emergency-response-system staffs in preparation, he noted the anticipation and considered the consequences. Tourist numbers were up, kids were out of school, locals were stoked. He’d watched video footage from Tahiti, where the swell typically rolls through before moving thousands of miles north to Hawaii. They’d treat the event as they would an incoming hurricane or tsunami. It looked to be impressive and rare but not unprecedented.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio
Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
honolulumagazine.com
Menu and Schedule at This Weekend’s Okinawan Festival in Honolulu
For all things andagi, champuru and bon dancing, the Okinawan Festival is always a treat. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this two-day event is slated for the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend. Here’s your guide to what to see, buy and eat, where to park and everything in between.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m....
hawaiipublicradio.org
Veteran stunt performer from Oʻahu talks 20 years of fights, fires and crashes
Talent from Hawaiʻi in the film and television industry isn’t limited to The Rock and Jason Momoa and others you see on camera. There are multitudes working behind the scenes, and in stunts, like Nito Larioza. The 5-foot-7 veteran stuntman grew up in Wahiawa and got his start in entertainment in the '90s as a member of the local boy band “Bad Boys Club,” which later rebranded as “New Generation.”
Meet and Greet with UH coach Timmy Chang
Kicking off the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football season, UH is inviting the public to a meet and greet with Timmy Chang on Monday, Aug. 29 at McDonald's.
KITV.com
National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A travel agent who operated in Ewa Beach has been convicted by a California court after clients said she booked them on bogus trips to the islands. Wendy Wong pleaded no contest to charges of failing to provide travel services that were paid for and illegally withdrawing cash from client accounts.
A total body workout designed to keep kupuna strong
HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we all get older, doctors say, it’s important to keep the body active — but doing so can be fun and doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Every Monday morning, you’ll find the group of seniors of the Silver & Fit class doing cardio, strength training and even a little […]
Honolulu Little League receives hero’s welcome at HNL
The Honolulu Little League team arrived back on Oahu on Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0