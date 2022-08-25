The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors. That’s what all the rumors say and the claim makes in the current economic context. But Apple is going for a significant differentiation between the regular iPhone 14 models and the Pros that can justify the price hike. And the camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be one of those differentiating factors, with low-light photography supposed to get a significant boost on the Pro models.

