State Police: Nearly half of child safety seats are installed incorrectly

By Paula Jones
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are encouraging local parents and guardians to learn how to properly install child safety seats.

According to LSP, it’s estimated that nearly 50 percent of child safety seats are not installed properly.

State Police point out that this is no small oversight as motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children.

When a child’s car seat is installed correctly, this can be life-saving.

On this note, LSP says, “Child Restraints function as a system to include the selection, direction, and location of the child restraint. In addition, the harness must be correctly used at the appropriate tightness. Lastly, the child safety seat must be installed correctly, according to the manufacturer’s instructions in conjunction with the vehicle’s instructions. The complete system must be correct for the child safety seat to protect the child.”

The installation process can be a bit confusing and LSP is willing to help.

Most Troops in Louisiana have a designated day during the week when certified technicians provide a free service installing child safety seats and educating caregivers.

In Baton Rouge, LSP provides this service every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters (17801 Highland Road).

BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

