Hooked – that is the word Pat Kreul uses when she describes the experience which made her dad, Galen Crosby, into a stalwart supporter of Prairie Village. She went with him the first year Joe Habeger held a threshing bee at his place north of Madison. The event proved to be pivotal in Crosby’s life, and subsequently in the life of his whole family.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO