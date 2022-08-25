Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Eric Nelson wins United Way tractor raffle
Lake County resident Eric Nelson was drawn as the winner of the WIN BIG raffle conducted by Interlakes Area United Way. His prize was a 2022 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor, valued at just over $35,000 as equipped. The WIN BIG raffle raises funds for non-profit agencies and programs in...
Madison Daily Leader
Galen Crosby named to Prairie Village Hall of Fame
Hooked – that is the word Pat Kreul uses when she describes the experience which made her dad, Galen Crosby, into a stalwart supporter of Prairie Village. She went with him the first year Joe Habeger held a threshing bee at his place north of Madison. The event proved to be pivotal in Crosby’s life, and subsequently in the life of his whole family.
Madison Daily Leader
Lake County awarded BIG funds for bridge
The South Dakota Transportation Commission announced on Monday morning that 44 Bridge Improvement Grants totaling approximately $2.4 million had been awarded for preliminary engineering on structures in need of rehabilitation or replacement. Lake County was awarded a grant in the amount of $42,000 for preliminary engineering on the structure two...
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Bulldogs fall in battle of Top Five teams
Last fall, the Madison Bulldogs bested Dell Rapids 38-28 in the Class 11A state semifinals. The Bulldogs went on to win the state championship with a 31-0 victory against Milbank. Trojan Field in Madison was the site for a rematch of that state semifinals matchup on Friday. This time it...
Madison Daily Leader
New license plate cameras installed throughout Madison
The Madison Police Department announced in May that they had partnered with Flock Safety to install automated license plate reading cameras in strategic areas throughout town. As of now, nine cameras have been installed with a plan to have 25 in place for 90 days to identify the best areas for 10 permanent fixtures.
Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: Every bit of state support for roads is welcome
Lake County received approval this month for a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) through the South Dakota of Transportation, intended to rebuild a structure two miles west of Orland on 449th Ave. The amount of the grant — $31,200 – is tiny in the big scheme of things, as the state...
