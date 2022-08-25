Read full article on original website
Internal investigation targets Struthers official
Officials in Struthers are not saying much about the decision to place the city's code enforcement director on paid administrative leave.
Canfield City Manager resigns amid internal investigation
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun has resigned, effective last Friday.
City of Youngstown rejects settlement offer from Chill Can company
The city of Youngstown has rejected a settlement officer made by the company in charge of the Chill Can Plant. This is part of the back-and-forth legal battle between the city and the Mitchell Joseph Company. A court filing from the city states that two of the buildings, which were...
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Youngstown school board hires new treasurer
The vote to hire Bryan Schiraldi from Lowellville was 7-0.
Canfield Fair rides to be inspected
The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations.
17 years later, officials still seek answers in local death investigation
On August 30, 2005, Michael Williams was tragically beaten in his car 30 feet from his home.
JobsNOW: Mahoning County school district looking to fill multiple positions
Not all schools have started back. One of the three districts in Mahoning County still waiting to start class is Jackson-Milton. It has some open positions for the school year.
Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash
The incident occurred on Aug. 17.
Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren
Police took a report Thursday from a worker at a discount store in Warren who said that a man threatened to shoot her.
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
Niles superintendent says she's staying, despite getting Florida license
Niles schools superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen says she has no intention of leaving the district, despite having gotten an educator's license for the state of Florida last month. As the district continues negotiations with its teachers' union in an attempt to avoid a strike, some in the community have shared...
Woman sentenced for running over partner in Liberty
A Hubbard woman was sentenced Tuesday for the August 2021 death of her partner in Liberty.
Youngstown man enters insanity plea in rape case
A Youngstown man was arraigned Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor.
Youngstown police looking for wanted suspect
Police are looking for Brandon Cespo, 23, who is accused of breaking into Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm Street around 12 p.m.
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
Shots fired in parking lot of Warren grocery store
Police in Warren are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Niles to demolish Waddell Pool next week
A place that may stir up memories of summers past in Niles will become a pile of rubble next week. Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz has announced that crews will begin demolishing the Waddell Pool next Tuesday. The demolition project funded by the city and the Council of Governments is planned...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Gary Warner
SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
Coroner identifies victim in Youngstown gas station shooting
The victim in the shooting was 36-year-old Cameron Dyer, who was officially pronounced dead at the Youngstown Police Department.
