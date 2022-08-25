ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WFMJ.com

City of Youngstown rejects settlement offer from Chill Can company

The city of Youngstown has rejected a settlement officer made by the company in charge of the Chill Can Plant. This is part of the back-and-forth legal battle between the city and the Mitchell Joseph Company. A court filing from the city states that two of the buildings, which were...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Canfield, OH
Canfield, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles superintendent says she's staying, despite getting Florida license

Niles schools superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen says she has no intention of leaving the district, despite having gotten an educator's license for the state of Florida last month. As the district continues negotiations with its teachers' union in an attempt to avoid a strike, some in the community have shared...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant

The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles to demolish Waddell Pool next week

A place that may stir up memories of summers past in Niles will become a pile of rubble next week. Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz has announced that crews will begin demolishing the Waddell Pool next Tuesday. The demolition project funded by the city and the Council of Governments is planned...
NILES, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Gary Warner

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
SALEM, OH

