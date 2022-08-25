ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Given 'no opportunities': Jets WR Denzel Mims requests trade

By Mike Santa Barbara
 5 days ago
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) gains yards after the catch as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

"It's just time," Slavin's statement read. "Denzel tried in good faith but it's clear he does not have a future with the Jets."

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor."

The 24-year-old flashed his ability during his rookie campaign, posting 23 catches for 357 yards in eight starts, but had a lackluster 2021 season.

After playing 82 percent of the Jets' offensive plays in 2020, that number dropped to 40 percent in 2021. Simms played in 11 games, finishing with only eight catches for 133 yards.

The Jets selected Mims 59th overall out of Baylor in 2020. Though, he's fallen down the wide receiver depth chart behind the likes of 2022 first-round pick Garret Wilson and 2020 second-rounder Elijah Moore.

