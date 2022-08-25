ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Child tax rebate checks mailed out in Connecticut, gov. says

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyR40_0hVfMoBU00

Gov. Lamont: Child tax rebate checks going out in the mail 00:44

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday checks for Connecticut's child tax rebate are starting to go out in the mail.

He said most families should receive them over the next few days.

"This is our effort to continue to be the most family-friendly state in the country. By that I mean not only providing you the resources you need to help your kid get back to school, we have the sales tax holiday that goes through Saturday, so hopefully that will allow you to get these resources, do what you need to do to get your kids back to school," Lamont said.

The rebate provides up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

It was created as part of the new budget the governor signed into law in the spring.

Comments / 9

Rick Bors
5d ago

Was this just for illegal aliens that Connecticut has provided homes for? Does this include homeless families that are actually LEGAL citizens of Connecticut? We have a huge homeless problem in Connecticut with parents that have children. How do these people get their checks and help? I realize Connecticut rather help illegal aliens than citizens, but this certainly doesn’t sound fair.

Reply(1)
3
AP_001127.36588c1d15344c06b11dece840d5d18d.1149
4d ago

These comments though. Politics have made some of ya mentally unstable.🤯🥴Talking about “this is for illegal aliens that Connecticut has provided homes for??” Sick sick sick. Hope some of you get the help you need. Politics has you disconnected from reality.

Reply
2
ThatGuy1234
5d ago

More pandering for votes in CT during am election year. Rest assured Lamont will raise taxes next year.

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
INCOME TAX
Journal Inquirer

420K customers behind on energy bills

About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried what will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut’s broadband program gains federal approval

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut plan to use federal funding to expand broadband access in the state has gained federal approval. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ned Lamont said, will use $42.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand service to underserved areas in the state and was approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Broadband will be expanded, or improved, in 10,000 households and businesses.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
CBS New York

N.J. to help protects students, teachers with electronic school maps

PARAMUS, N.J. -- School safety is on the minds of many as tens of thousands of kids get ready to go back to school in New Jersey next week.On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced new efforts to protect teachers and students, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.To an outsider, navigating through the halls of East Brook Middle School in Paramus can take some time. But in the event of an emergency, first responders don't always have the luxury of time.If something were to happen, police, firefighters and EMTs would have to roll out blueprints to learn the layout."When you're pumped up on...
PARAMUS, NJ
CBS New York

N.Y. officials call for improvements to tracking gun sales

NEW YORK -- Elected officials in New York want the tracking of gun sales to improve.Local leaders want American Express, Mastercard and Visa to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores."We need specifically on these merchant reports to indicate that it's gun ammo, as opposed to just miscellaneous and general items that are being purchased at Walmart and others," Attorney General Letitia James said.State and city officials say a new category code would, in part, help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, like unusually large purchases of weapons or ammunition.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
HARTFORD, CT
ValueWalk

Stimulus Checks For Connecticut Families Are On The Way: Gov. Lamont

Some Connecticut families will soon be getting child tax rebates. Gov. Ned Lamont yesterday announced that stimulus checks for Connecticut families are on the way. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is expected to mail out most of the checks by the end of this week, and eligible recipients will receive them over the next several days.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Back To School#Politics State#Politics Governor
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter

The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Register Citizen

Bob Stefanowski has shaken up his staff. Here’s what it will mean in his campaign for governor.

After a recent staff shakeup left Republican Bob Stefanowski’s gubernatorial campaign with new management in the final stretch to November, experts and party officials said they expect Stefanowski to emerge as a more aggressive presence on the campaign trail — holding more rallies and press conferences, while meeting face-to-face with voters to air grievances about the incumbent, Gov. Ned Lamont.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey suspends sales tax on school-related items

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey.The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday.Cynthia Cabassa, of Secaucus, was with grandson Siah, who is about to turn 3 and start pre-K. Getting kids of any age ready for school gets expensive."I think it's super important. I think everything is going up except our salaries," Cabassa said.She and her grandson joined shoppers in store aisles packed with products that,...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy