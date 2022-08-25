ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

12 News

Valley authorities locate family of girl who was found alone

CHANDLER, Ariz. — UPDATE: MCSO has located the girl's parents. Maricopa County deputies are asking for help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The girl was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler on Tuesday. Police say she’s about 10 years old, 4 feet tall...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Marine on most-wanted list for murder of Phoenix woman arrested

PHOENIX — A Marine who was among the most wanted fugitives in the nation for the murder of a Phoenix woman has been arrested. Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr. was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list last year for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Krystal Mitchell, 30, was...
PHOENIX, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It

It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
GLENDALE, AZ
onscene.tv

Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix

08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Former PCSO deputy pleads guilty to burglarizing Valley weddings

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The former Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of crashing multiple Valley weddings and stealing property has pleaded guilty to several crimes, court records show. Landon Rankin, 55, was arrested in May by Chandler police after...
CHANDLER, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Surprise: 7 Best Places To Visit In Surprise, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Surprise Arizona. Surprise is a city located in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to the 2010 census, the population of the city was 117,517. In the 2000 census, the population was 30,848. As of 2020, the city had a population of 143,148. The city of...
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
Phoenix local news

