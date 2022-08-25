Read full article on original website
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Valley authorities locate family of girl who was found alone
CHANDLER, Ariz. — UPDATE: MCSO has located the girl's parents. Maricopa County deputies are asking for help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The girl was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler on Tuesday. Police say she’s about 10 years old, 4 feet tall...
fox10phoenix.com
Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
Car racing ends in fatal crash, Chandler police looking for driver
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are searching for the driver involved in a street racing incident last Friday afternoon that ended in the death of a 32-year-old man. Mahad Zara died after he lost control of his red Chevy Camaro and crashed into a block wall near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads, police said.
12news.com
Marine on most-wanted list for murder of Phoenix woman arrested
PHOENIX — A Marine who was among the most wanted fugitives in the nation for the murder of a Phoenix woman has been arrested. Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr. was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list last year for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Krystal Mitchell, 30, was...
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
onscene.tv
Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix
08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
Fox5 KVVU
Body found in trunk identified as missing Phoenix man, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on August 19th in Las Vegas was previously reported missing in Phoenix back in June. The coroner said the body of Amir Haggi was found in the trunk...
AZFamily
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
12news.com
Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
Tempe will enforce trespassing ban at Salt River. People living there are asking why now?
TEMPE, Ariz. — In a couple of days, Crystal will be without a home again. For the last seven years, a tent sitting on the riverbed east of Tempe Town Lake has been her home. “I'm comfortable here,” Crystal said. "It’s a community, we all know each other down here.”
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
Former PCSO deputy pleads guilty to burglarizing Valley weddings
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The former Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of crashing multiple Valley weddings and stealing property has pleaded guilty to several crimes, court records show. Landon Rankin, 55, was arrested in May by Chandler police after...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect dead after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
Suspect dead after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed...
Now and then: See what a Phoenix intersection looked like 100 years ago
PHOENIX — If these photos could talk, they'd share a unique story of growth and expansion in Phoenix well worth more than 1,000 words. In a Facebook post shared by the City of Phoenix Sunday, two pictures show how much the city has grown since the early 1900's. "First...
AZFamily
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
nomadlawyer.org
Surprise: 7 Best Places To Visit In Surprise, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Surprise Arizona. Surprise is a city located in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to the 2010 census, the population of the city was 117,517. In the 2000 census, the population was 30,848. As of 2020, the city had a population of 143,148. The city of...
Residents near Perry Park feel like they’re trapped in a 'bureaucratic cycle'
The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. A tarp, propped up by shopping carts, provides some respite from the triple-digit temperatures. It's a haven of sorts in a hell Lorraine never imagined. “It’s scary,” Lorraine shared. “By myself out here I...
