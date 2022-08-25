ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe, IL

WIFR

$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Lightning strikes a vehicle in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Rockford Restaurant Hits 1-Year Mark, Plans Big Party

The coronavirus took over the world more than two years ago causing a significant blow to businesses. Story and story, it seems like restaurant after restaurant after restaurant announced a closing or simply shut its doors with little to no explanation. Restaurants In Northern Ilinois That Have Closed Over Past...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?

As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
JANESVILLE, WI
100fmrockford.com

Third generation family-owned company moving into former Rockford Products site

ROCKFORD — A third generation family-owned company is moving into the former Rockford Products site on Harrison Avenue after developers renovated the space. First Midwest Group said it spent roughly $4 million preparing the site at 711 Harrison Ave. for Viking Chemical Co. to move in. First Midwest was a lender and landlord to Rockford Products, a longtime manufacturer of fasteners, until it closed in September 2016.
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

Rock Falls Art In The Park

Come explore art along the Rock River at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. Rock Falls Tourism will be host to its 5th annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm to 6pm. All are invited to get the first look at the 8 new sculptures that will be installed throughout the week of August 29th.
ROCK FALLS, IL
100fmrockford.com

YMCA hires new executive to run downtown Rockford branch

ROCKFORD — The YMCA of Rock River Valley has hired Rachel Robinson as executive director of the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA. Robinson, who was program and community engagement director for KFACT before joining the Y, has more than 10 years experience in nonprofit work. At KFACT, which stands for Keeping...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident in Rockford, Expect Possible Delays

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Beloit Health System breaks ground on natural birthing center

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a remarkable project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center planned for 5605 E. Rockton Rd., in Roscoe will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are...
ROSCOE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

City has plans to reestablish intermodal services through its own railroad

ROCHELLE — City of Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said Tuesday that progress has been made to get intermodal services re-established in Rochelle through the railroad the city owns. The city has been working for over three years to re-establish intermodal services since the Union Pacific Railroad’s decision...
ROCHELLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Missing Tampa Girl Last Seen in Mendota

Authorities in Tampa, Florida are asking for help locating a teenage girl who's gone missing from that city and was last seen in Mendota within the last month. Sixteen-year-old Ariana Cordova is five feet seven inches tall, and 140 pounds. She has dark hair. No indication from the police report what her connection to Mendota may be. She was reported missing from Tampa on August 23.
MENDOTA, IL

