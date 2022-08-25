Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Rockford Attraction Is One Of The Best Places To Visit For Fall in Illinois
With all the rainy days we've been having, I've started looking into all the fall festivities approaching since the warm weather doesn't seem to want to stay around much longer. After looking for corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and delicious cider donuts near me, I stumbled upon this list that had...
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
WIFR
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
WIFR
I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Lightning strikes a vehicle in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Popular Rockford Restaurant Hits 1-Year Mark, Plans Big Party
The coronavirus took over the world more than two years ago causing a significant blow to businesses. Story and story, it seems like restaurant after restaurant after restaurant announced a closing or simply shut its doors with little to no explanation. Restaurants In Northern Ilinois That Have Closed Over Past...
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
100fmrockford.com
Third generation family-owned company moving into former Rockford Products site
ROCKFORD — A third generation family-owned company is moving into the former Rockford Products site on Harrison Avenue after developers renovated the space. First Midwest Group said it spent roughly $4 million preparing the site at 711 Harrison Ave. for Viking Chemical Co. to move in. First Midwest was a lender and landlord to Rockford Products, a longtime manufacturer of fasteners, until it closed in September 2016.
Snag ‘Good Stuff Cheap’ At New Ollie’s Store Opening in Rockford, Illinois
Please don't judge me poorly for what I am about to tell you, but it wasn't until the last few years or so that I truly began to jump on board the name-brand, discount shopping experience. Why? Honestly, I have no idea. Do I love paying full price for high-quality,...
aroundptown.com
Rock Falls Art In The Park
Come explore art along the Rock River at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. Rock Falls Tourism will be host to its 5th annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm to 6pm. All are invited to get the first look at the 8 new sculptures that will be installed throughout the week of August 29th.
100fmrockford.com
YMCA hires new executive to run downtown Rockford branch
ROCKFORD — The YMCA of Rock River Valley has hired Rachel Robinson as executive director of the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA. Robinson, who was program and community engagement director for KFACT before joining the Y, has more than 10 years experience in nonprofit work. At KFACT, which stands for Keeping...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident in Rockford, Expect Possible Delays
Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on natural birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a remarkable project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center planned for 5605 E. Rockton Rd., in Roscoe will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are...
Rochelle News-Leader
City has plans to reestablish intermodal services through its own railroad
ROCHELLE — City of Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said Tuesday that progress has been made to get intermodal services re-established in Rochelle through the railroad the city owns. The city has been working for over three years to re-establish intermodal services since the Union Pacific Railroad’s decision...
starvedrock.media
Missing Tampa Girl Last Seen in Mendota
Authorities in Tampa, Florida are asking for help locating a teenage girl who's gone missing from that city and was last seen in Mendota within the last month. Sixteen-year-old Ariana Cordova is five feet seven inches tall, and 140 pounds. She has dark hair. No indication from the police report what her connection to Mendota may be. She was reported missing from Tampa on August 23.
