ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

University of North Alabama nears 10,000 students, records highest enrollment ever

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JC3T6_0hVfMTb700

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) has called themselves the fastest-growing university in the state for years.

As of this fall, the university says it’s getting very close to 10,000 total students.

Vehicle charging stations could be coming to Tuscumbia

UNA has once again set a record enrollment of over 9,500 students and counting. That’s up more than 12% from last year.

“We expected a healthy increase, but a double digit increase even surprised us a bit,” said UNA Provost Ross Alexander. That number also broke the record for most students living on campus, with more than 2,200 living there this year.

The double digit increase comes as part of the university’s seventh year of immense growth, up nearly 45% since 2015. However, Alexander says despite approaching 10,000 enrolled students, the university is still the least-funded university per student in Alabama.

“We remain the most chronically and historically underfunded university in the state of Alabama, and it’s not even close,” Alexander explained.

City of Florence taking bids to build new parking deck

He says that Alabama does not award university funding based on any metric of success, calling it “wanton, naked, political exercise.” That means as the campus grows, the amount of state funding per student actually goes down.

“So universities could be shrinking in enrollment and their per-student funding goes up,” Alexander said. “Does that make sense to you?”

As the university continues to expand, Alexander says he’s hopeful that they will eventually receive equitable funding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

On August 29, Wiregrass area first responders got to work on learning how they can help victims and those who witness the crimes. After 51 years, G.W. Long’s campus is overdue for a new Agri-Science building. Local sewer line work underway. Updated: 19 hours ago. The City of Dothan...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Tuscumbia, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Sports
Tuscumbia, AL
Sports
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Dairy plant closure threatens school milk supply

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama schools are scrambling to find a new supplier for a cafeteria staple as a major dairy production plant prepares to close its doors. Borden Dairy plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are shutting down on September 30, 2022. Currently, more than 100 public school districts in Alabama rely on milk […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Tuscumbia Una
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama

Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Continues Advancing Broadband Access Across State; Awards $26.6 Million to Alabama Communities

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous locations throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas without access to broadband service. Broadband providers supply the access to broadband service, but households and businesses must still pay for connecting to the service.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy