Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Republican senator said Saturday that he thinks "the student loan thing in America is a big problem," and that it "needs to be fixed."
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness Under Biden's Plan
A White House fact sheet explained that the Education Department would set up a "simple" application process for the relief.
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: When Will You Actually Get Debt Relief?
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Now that student loan forgiveness is a reality, borrowers want to know: What's the timeline for...
Biden says Black, Hispanic student loan borrowers 'don't own their homes' while touting $300 billion handout
President Biden raised eyebrows for a comment critics say is "racist" during his speech touting his administration's student loan handout program. Biden announced on Wednesday he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. The price tag is a whopping $300 billion, leaving critics sounding the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country's national debt.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
How Can I Apply For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness?
On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced he would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. The initiative was announced after months of speculation and...
If You Paid Student Loans During The Pandemic Payment Pause, You Can Get Your Money Back
If you were one of the 1.2% of borrowers who continued to pay your student loans during the extended pandemic payment pause, you might be eligible for a refund, thanks to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The news comes on the heels of President Biden’s announcement that he...
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA
Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear
Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Ex–Obama adviser blasts Biden’s ‘reckless’ student loan forgiveness as ‘pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire’
Economists are at odds over how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will affect inflation.
Americans already reacting to Biden's student loan handout plan: 'Highly suspicious'
President Biden on Wednesday announced a student loan handout plan that essentially would use taxpayer money to pay off up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower making less than $125,000 per year. That means Americans may be footing a nearly $300 billion bill if Biden goes through with the...
Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more
In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
Fox News
