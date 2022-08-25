ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says Black, Hispanic student loan borrowers 'don't own their homes' while touting $300 billion handout

President Biden raised eyebrows for a comment critics say is "racist" during his speech touting his administration's student loan handout program. Biden announced on Wednesday he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. The price tag is a whopping $300 billion, leaving critics sounding the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country's national debt.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA

Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear

Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more

In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
