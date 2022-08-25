ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
CARY, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man ambushed by 2 gunmen in shooting outside Cross Creek Mall, police say

Two men were charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall on Aug. 25, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the 22-year-old man was a targeted victim. Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 7 p.m. Thursday at the mall...
cbs17

2 displaced in Raleigh house fire early Sunday morning: officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say two people are displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning. Officers say fire crews were called to the scene on the 8500 block of Hartham Park Ave. at 6:23 a.m. No one was injured, according to reports. Police say two people...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Erwin infant died of blunt force trauma to the head, chief says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A preliminary autopsy report came out Tuesday afternoon regarding the death of an infant that prosecutors say was killed last fall by its father and teenage mother in Erwin. CBS 17 previously reported Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, were charged with first-degree murder...
ERWIN, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County student struck by car while walking to school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw. In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 charged in targeted’ Cross Creek Mall shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple shots fired calls were received from Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall parking lot on Thursday night. The next morning, Fayetteville police announced two suspects had been arrested in the shooting which was determined to not be random. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

