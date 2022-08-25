Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
cbs17
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
cbs17
Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
cbs17
Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
cbs17
80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Cary man accused of breaking overdose law, selling a man drugs that led to his death, authorities say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is accused of breaking the state’s overdose law with authorities saying he sold a man the drugs that led to his death. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Allen David Wendel, 41, faces a felony charge of death by distribution in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man from Chapel Hill.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man ambushed by 2 gunmen in shooting outside Cross Creek Mall, police say
Two men were charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall on Aug. 25, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the 22-year-old man was a targeted victim. Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 7 p.m. Thursday at the mall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
3 injured in I-540 crash that closed all lanes, ignited vehicle fire: NCSHP
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash on Interstate 540 heading westbound in Raleigh left a vehicle overturned and on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials with NCSHP later told CBS 17 that three were critically injured in the wreck. The crash was...
cbs17
Man busted in Hoke County with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Dakyai Locklear, 22, of Red Springs, was arrested...
cbs17
2 displaced in Raleigh house fire early Sunday morning: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say two people are displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning. Officers say fire crews were called to the scene on the 8500 block of Hartham Park Ave. at 6:23 a.m. No one was injured, according to reports. Police say two people...
cbs17
Erwin infant died of blunt force trauma to the head, chief says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A preliminary autopsy report came out Tuesday afternoon regarding the death of an infant that prosecutors say was killed last fall by its father and teenage mother in Erwin. CBS 17 previously reported Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, were charged with first-degree murder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
cbs17
Wake County student struck by car while walking to school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw. In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a...
cbs17
Felon out on bond now on the run after he removed electronic monitor, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who was out on bond for various charges — including robbery with a deadly weapon — took off his electronic monitor and is on the run, Fayetteville police said Sunday night. Bryan Mcdonald, 33, took off his electronic monitoring device around...
WRAL
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
cbs17
Duo ambushed victim as gunshots fired at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Friday released more information about a shooting at a popular mall the previous evening. Jahrehl Mallory, 21, and Nyhgil Kirk, 24, were apprehended as suspects in the Cross Creek Mall shooting in Fayetteville, police said. Fayetteville police were on the scene within minutes...
Bennettsville man on bond for armed robbery makes 6th arrest in Marlboro County nightclub shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man who was out of jail on bond for multiple charges marks the sixth arrest in a deadly July shooting at a nightclub, according to deputies. Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, also known as OD, is facing three charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
cbs17
2 charged in targeted’ Cross Creek Mall shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple shots fired calls were received from Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall parking lot on Thursday night. The next morning, Fayetteville police announced two suspects had been arrested in the shooting which was determined to not be random. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said...
cbs17
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager after the two hour closed meeting session. The council also received the results of an investigation into the police department’s resignations. The entire Kenly Police Department resigned...
Comments / 0