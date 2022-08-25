Read full article on original website
DHEC and DAODAS recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) and DAODAS (South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services) want to show their commitment to helping to stop drug overdose deaths. “DHEC is dedicated...
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
NC clinic: Free insulin for uninsured patients who meet requirements
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Free Clinics says they are partnering with Direct Relief to offer free medications to treat diabetes for vulnerable persons in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania Counties. TFC says the partnership is enabling them to work with new medications – including both short-acting and long-acting insulins....
Gyms drop Rockstar Cheer branding after allegations surface
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced on Monday they are dropping their licensing agreement with Rockstar Cheer after multiple law firms said victims have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against founder Scott Foster. Foster was under investigation for sexual misconduct by...
LIVE: Alex Murdaugh in court for hearing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is in court for a hearing related to the murder charges he is facing. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son Paul in 2021. A judge will reportedly hear testimony from four agents with the...
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
Kidnapping Suspect Refuses Bond Court
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on impaired driving. Biscuit is a fun mid-sized shepherd mix that loves to play and explore. He is young at heart, friendly, and inviting.
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
First Alert Forecast : August 31
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on impaired driving. Biscuit is a fun mid-sized shepherd mix that loves to play and explore. He is young at heart, friendly, and inviting.
Moon Tree in the Upstate
Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
Two Greenwood lottery tickets win $150,000 and $200,000
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says that two tickets - both bought in Greenwood - won $150,000 and $200,000!. Lottery officials say a Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket worth $200,000 was sold at Stop-A-Minit #21 and a Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the One Stop of Cornaca.
