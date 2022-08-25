ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension

Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
RUMOR: Lakers’ intriguing stance on 3-team Donovan Mitchell deal with Jazz, Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain open to be the third team to help facilitate the deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. It has been reported previously that there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers could get involved in the potential deal, especially since the Jazz want four unprotected first-rounders for Mitchell. Utah exec Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on LA’s 2027 and 2029 picks.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss takes veiled shot at tanking teams

Despite all the struggles the Los Angeles Lakers have been through since she took over the helm, there’s one thing that team owner Jeanie Buss did not considered. The Lakers governor learned from her own father, the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss, that tanking was never the way to go. Jeanie definitely took this to […] The post Lakers owner Jeanie Buss takes veiled shot at tanking teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Norm Nixon reacts to LeBron James’ $97 million Lakers extension, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers return

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have both made significant strides aimed at improving from their 2021-22 season disappointments. With LeBron James extended and Kawhi Leonard back, the Battle of LA will certainly heat up this season. According to former Laker and Clippers guard Norm Nixon, however, the deciding factor in […] The post Norm Nixon reacts to LeBron James’ $97 million Lakers extension, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s mental state after Kevin Durant trade rumors, per Malcolm Brogdon

It looks like Boston Celtics fans have nothing to worry about with regards to Jaylen Brown despite the previous rumors linking him in the Kevin Durant trade talks. For those not in the know, the Celtics have been mentioned as trade suitors for KD before he re-committed to the Brooklyn Nets. According o reports, the […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s mental state after Kevin Durant trade rumors, per Malcolm Brogdon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Lakers fans won’t like all the hype the Clippers are getting from people around NBA for 2022-23 season

The Los Angeles Clippers had high expectations entering the 2021-2022 season. But injuries ultimately derailed their NBA Finals dreams. But will 2022-2023 be the Clippers’ year? ESPN recently surveyed a panel of 15 NBA coaches, executives, and scouts ahead of the upcoming campaign. The questions ranged from topics such as the best current player to the favorites to win the NBA Finals. And Clippers fans will love the results of the NBA Finals prediction survey.
‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report

According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein — and as has been speculated for the past few weeks — one potential pathway for the Los Angeles Lakers to rid themselves of Russell Westbrook and his $47 million expiring contract could be to help facilitate a Donovan Mitchell blockbuster between the Utah Jazz and New York […] The post ‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: LeBron James to join Drake as shareholder for AC Milan

It’s no surprise that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James now stands as one of the wealthiest personalities in all of sports. He has been very wise with how he spends his hard-earned money, and for the most part, he’s grown his wealth by making sound financial decisions. His next move now appears to be geared toward European football with The King now expected to become a shareholder for Italian Serie A champions AC Milan.
REPORT: Knicks’ true stance on Donovan Mitchell trade after RJ Barrett extension

Despite complicating their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell with the RJ Barrett extension, the New York Knicks are reportedly still determined to land the Utah Jazz guard. In fact, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks don’t see the Barrett deal decreasing their chances of landing Mitchell. They wouldn’t have done that […] The post REPORT: Knicks’ true stance on Donovan Mitchell trade after RJ Barrett extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
