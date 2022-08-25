Read full article on original website
Doptic1
5d ago
When you keep electing official who are weak on crime and cuddle the criminals for votes this is the product of that.The new police chief will be as weak as Hawkins .Look who will be hiring her replacement.
Reply
9
Angel love
5d ago
I wish the world would be a better place! where's the freedom and non worry for parents to drop their kids off at the mall like the old days for them to hang with friends and chat. can't do that these days bc of the violence the world is today.
Reply
6
Briana Smith
5d ago
to think, me and my family were just there this morning shopping for school clothes. such a cruel world we live in!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
WRAL
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
msn.com
Man jailed in hit-and-run that injured six at Stoney Point and Gillis Hill roads in Fayetteville
A man was arrested Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident Friday night that sent six people to the hospital, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release,. The charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
WRAL
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
sandhillssentinel.com
APD, sheriff’s department team up with ALE agents in statewide operation
Thursday night, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents partnered with Aberdeen Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash, according to a press release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Aug. 27.
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man ambushed by 2 gunmen in shooting outside Cross Creek Mall, police say
Two men were charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall on Aug. 25, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the 22-year-old man was a targeted victim. Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 7 p.m. Thursday at the mall...
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Felon out on bond now on the run after he removed electronic monitor, NC police say
Bryan Mcdonald was awaiting charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
Man busted in NC with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people.
sandhillssentinel.com
Investigation leads to arrests of 5 suspects
During the early morning hours of August 15, the Pinehurst Police Department detained a group of five suspicious individuals outside the U.S. Post Office on Blake Boulevard. Additional patrols were in the area due to previous reports of graffiti, vandalism and small fires. In their possession, officers found spray paint,...
cbs17
3 injured in I-540 crash that closed all lanes, ignited vehicle fire: NCSHP
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash on Interstate 540 heading westbound in Raleigh left a vehicle overturned and on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials with NCSHP later told CBS 17 that three were critically injured in the wreck. The crash was...
NC woman charged with murder of 2 toddlers, warrants show
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
Bennettsville man on bond for armed robbery makes 6th arrest in Marlboro County nightclub shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man who was out of jail on bond for multiple charges marks the sixth arrest in a deadly July shooting at a nightclub, according to deputies. Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, also known as OD, is facing three charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
Wake County child hit by a car while walking to school Monday morning
Wake County Public Schools said the child was walking to Wildwood Forest Elementary School when they crossed the road and were hit.
cbs17
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
Comments / 10