Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend. It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off

Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development

CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Unruly crowds, drifting cars take over Chicago intersections

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to multiple calls of drifting and drag racing Sunday morning with at least one person being taken into custody. The first incident took place around 1:50 a.m. where there were reports of "drag racing" and multiple cars were blocking the intersection of Madison and Morgan streets, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police take aim at street racing and drifting after chaotic weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago's top cop says they're cracking down on drag racing and street takeovers after a weekend that saw plenty of both impact several locations around the city. "People think this is fun behavior, said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. "What we need to do is make this a very serious criminal offense."
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

