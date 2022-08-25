Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn lights off as birds migrate across city
CHICAGO - The Chicago area is currently in peak migration season, as millions of birds will fly through our skies over the next couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the Chicago Audubon Society is asking us to do our part to help in the dark. For the next few weeks, people in...
fox32chicago.com
Birds migrating across Chicago in danger of building collisions
Keep your eyes to the skies, and your lights out. We are in a peak bird migration season and millions of birds are expected to fly through our skies over the next couple weeks.
fox32chicago.com
Manny's Deli, iconic Chicago restaurant, debuts new sandwich for 80th birthday
CHICAGO - If you're looking for lunch plans, here's a tasty idea: celebrate with a Chicago icon. Manny’s Deli is always busy at lunchtime, but it was packed for a very good reason on Tuesday. The cafeteria and delicatessen in Chicago’s South Loop celebrated 80 years in business with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month. According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from...
fox32chicago.com
African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend. It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a...
fox32chicago.com
4 dead, including 14-year-old who was electrocuted, after damaging storms swept across the Midwest
CHICAGO - Monday's damaging storms are being blamed for at least four deaths, and a path of damage stretching from the southern plains to the Great Lakes. In the Michigan city of Monroe, police say a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in her backyard after coming in contact with a downed powerline.
fox32chicago.com
'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider input on safety
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city. The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
fox32chicago.com
'I'm gonna hurt forever': Parents of college student killed by drunk driver speak out
LISLE, Ill. - A suburban Chicago woman died over the weekend while away at college in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who, according to police, was under the influence of alcohol. Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois, was a senior at Western Michigan University. There, she...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
fox32chicago.com
Six CPD cars damaged by fireworks and rocks as police try to disperse crowds in Pilsen
CHICAGO - Half a dozen Chicago police cars were damaged after crowds threw fireworks, rocks and bricks at them Sunday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood. Police responded to a call of an officer in distress around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of West Cermak Road when they were approached by a group of people obstructing the intersection, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off
Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
fox32chicago.com
5-year-old boy shot in the head while visiting father in Rogers Park: ‘It just keeps happening'
CHICAGO - Five-year-old Devin McGregor had just visited his father in Rogers Park and was headed back home with his mother Sunday evening, excited to start his first full week of kindergarten. His mother had just buckled the boy into his car seat when a black sedan pulled up and...
fox32chicago.com
Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development
CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
fox32chicago.com
Unruly crowds, drifting cars take over Chicago intersections
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to multiple calls of drifting and drag racing Sunday morning with at least one person being taken into custody. The first incident took place around 1:50 a.m. where there were reports of "drag racing" and multiple cars were blocking the intersection of Madison and Morgan streets, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police take aim at street racing and drifting after chaotic weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago's top cop says they're cracking down on drag racing and street takeovers after a weekend that saw plenty of both impact several locations around the city. "People think this is fun behavior, said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. "What we need to do is make this a very serious criminal offense."
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Comments / 0