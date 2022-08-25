ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, police say

DALLAS - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a person along a Dallas highway. According to police, the man was hit by a dark-colored SUV while walking along the LBJ Freeway service road near the Dallas North Tollway just before 11 p.m. Monday. The driver of that...
5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting

DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
Teen fatally shot, Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov. 
Northeast Division officers report 9 business robberies in past month

Dallas police officers from the Northeast Division held their first Northeast Morning Wake Up, providing a crime update and information on upcoming events. Officer Bervin Smith said there have been nine business robberies in the past 28 days; four have been cleared by arrest. A handful were shoplift incidents that escalated into robberies. Two were at a 7-Eleven and one was at a Walmart.
Man Found Fatally Shot on Vacant Property

A man was recently fatally shot in southeast Dallas on Sunday morning. Police responded to an active shooter call at 800 Wixom Lane on August 28 after shots were fired with several rounds hitting a nearby home, according to information released by the Dallas Police Department. Upon arriving at the...
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting

LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
16-year-old Frisco HS student in custody after making threats on social media

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco High School student has been taken into custody for online threats made over the weekend, city officials announced Tuesday.Around 2 p.m. Aug. 28, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat made on social media against the high school.Officials said school resource officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old student, and that additional officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.The student was detained Tuesday without incident and was later brought to the FPD's Juvenile Processing Office where he was charged with making a terroristic threat.He was later taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said no further information, including the name of the student, will be released and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.
Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death

DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
