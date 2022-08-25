Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, police say
DALLAS - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a person along a Dallas highway. According to police, the man was hit by a dark-colored SUV while walking along the LBJ Freeway service road near the Dallas North Tollway just before 11 p.m. Monday. The driver of that...
fox4news.com
Suspect shoots at Fort Worth police officers during chase
Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over the car, but it kept going.
5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
DALLAS - An East Dallas family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter. The outside of their home is riddled with bullet holes. The gunfire erupted early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Police chase ends with hostage, suspect dead in Fort Worth: Latest update
Police are still working to piece together what happened. An officer killed the suspect.
fox4news.com
No suspects or arrests after 5, 17-year-olds are killed
Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead. A toddler was also injured.
Teen fatally shot, Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.
advocatemag.com
Northeast Division officers report 9 business robberies in past month
Dallas police officers from the Northeast Division held their first Northeast Morning Wake Up, providing a crime update and information on upcoming events. Officer Bervin Smith said there have been nine business robberies in the past 28 days; four have been cleared by arrest. A handful were shoplift incidents that escalated into robberies. Two were at a 7-Eleven and one was at a Walmart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Man Found Fatally Shot on Vacant Property
A man was recently fatally shot in southeast Dallas on Sunday morning. Police responded to an active shooter call at 800 Wixom Lane on August 28 after shots were fired with several rounds hitting a nearby home, according to information released by the Dallas Police Department. Upon arriving at the...
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
16-year-old Frisco HS student in custody after making threats on social media
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco High School student has been taken into custody for online threats made over the weekend, city officials announced Tuesday.Around 2 p.m. Aug. 28, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat made on social media against the high school.Officials said school resource officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old student, and that additional officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.The student was detained Tuesday without incident and was later brought to the FPD's Juvenile Processing Office where he was charged with making a terroristic threat.He was later taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said no further information, including the name of the student, will be released and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death
DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
Woman accused of being intoxicated during wrong-way drive on highway, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way along Highway 360 on Saturday evening, according to Arlington police. The department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cherish Butler. They told WFAA that they got two calls at around 7 p.m. about a "small white car...
fox4news.com
Suspect fleeing from police caused crash that killed 1 in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said a robbery suspect who was fleeing from officers caused a crash that killed another driver Saturday night. This started just after 7 p.m., when officers were tailing a vehicle as part of a robbery investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the...
fox4news.com
2 men arrested after fleeing shooting that injured 1, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men accused of fleeing from police after shooting a man overnight Friday. This happened just before midnight, when officers were called about a shooting in the 1300 block of Bank Street. Police found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Multiple North Texas Agencies Fight Fire at Apartment Complex on IH30
Multiple North Texas agencies are responding to a large fire in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. According to Rockwall police, the fire is burning at a large apartment complex that is currently under construction. The apartment complex, which is located in the 5100 block of IH30 in Fate, was not...
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
Comments / 5