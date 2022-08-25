Read full article on original website
Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute
SAUSALITO -- A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck. He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80
VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet. The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound […]
eastcountytoday.net
Early Monday Morning Crash Blocks Eastbound Highway 4 Traffic
A early morning vehicle crash Monday blocked at least 4 lanes of traffic on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 3:20 am which blocked lanes 2-5 after a vehicle crash was reported with at least one driver trapped. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene and by 3:50 were able to free the driver.
I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
KTVU FOX 2
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
eastcountytoday.net
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon
Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a multi-vehicle crash happened after a truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed on Monday. The officials reported that the truck driver crashed into [..]
NBC Bay Area
Off-Duty Cop's Vehicle Shot on Hwy. 101 in San Jose: Police
An off-duty San Jose police officer's personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on northbound U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon but the officer was not injured, police said. The shooting was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the interchange with state Highway 85.
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
Off-duty officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire on Northbound 101
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the agency the officer worked for. (Aug. 30, 2022) (KRON) — An off duty San Jose PD officer’s personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Northbound 101 near the 85 exchange, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department. The officer’s vehicle […]
PG&E cuts power in Stockton after person climbs transmission tower
STOCKTON – PG&E says someone climbed a transmission tower in Stockton, prompting the utility to cut power to thousands of customers Monday morning.The utility says the person climbed the tower around 4:15 a.m.Crews de-energized lines at the request of the Stockton Fire Department as first responders work to safely remove that person.Just over 17,600 customers were without power in the Stockton area, PG&E says.Power was restored by 8 a.m. after officers got the person down in a bucket truck. Stockton police say, while in the bucket truck, the person allegedly grabbed a screwdriver and brandished it at officers. She was soon disarmed by officers and arrested, however. The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez. She is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and resisting arrest.
crimevoice.com
Sonoma County man arrested in connection to fatal parking lot stabbing
A Sonoma County man was recently arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was identified as the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on the night of Thursday, August 11. Police responded to the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue to investigate several...
VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on Crockett road
CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a car that caught on fire Saturday, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Video (above) shows a light-colored sedan fully engulfed in flames. The car was parked on the shoulder at Cummings Skyway. Paramedics were at the scene, but officials did not announce if there were any […]
CBS News
Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests
YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner. According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.
Bay Area man missing after car is found ablaze on side of highway
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bay Area man who mysteriously disappeared six weeks ago. Gregory Peterson, a 62-year-old man from Cloverdale, went missing on July 16.
