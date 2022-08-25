ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Narcan kits available in Warren for awareness day

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two Trumbull County agencies have come together to provide free Narcan kits. The anti-overdose reversal drug will be given out in a nasal formulation to anyone that wants one. Drive-thru pick-up locations will be set up...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Lack of negotiations frustrates Niles teachers union

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Drive down most any street in Niles and you’ll see a sign supporting Niles teachers. One last negotiating session is on Wednesday. If there’s no contract, they’re threatening to strike Thursday. Monday, the union spokesperson outlined the frustrations they’re having while no one with the school board would comment.
NILES, OH
Local foundation spreading ovarian cancer awareness in the Valley

(WKBN) — September marks the beginning of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. For ten years in a row, the Mary Rose Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation in Canfield has been coloring the city with teal ribbons to represent ovarian cancer. “Turn the Towns Teal” is a national campaign to raise awareness...
CANFIELD, OH
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley

(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Haunts take over Dillard’s space at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Dillard’s space turned COVID -19 vaccination center now has a new temporary tenant at the Southern Park Mall. Spirit of Halloween is now open in that space. The store offers costumes, decorations, large-scale animated props and more. The store is open from...
BOARDMAN, OH
Local school district will hold back to school bash

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Local School District will host its annual Meet the Teacher and Back to School Bash. It starts at 6 p.m. Monday evening on the campus in Berlin Center. Parents and Students are invited to meet the teachers and drop off school supplies...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
Niles tattoo shop expands again

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — 1st Order Tattoo on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles just got a little bigger. The piercing and tattoo shop held an open house Sunday to show off its recent expansion. The shop opened about four years ago. Since then, there have been two expansions of the...
NILES, OH
Youngstown church remembers those lost to overdoses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — International Overdose Awareness Day is being recognized this Wednesday, and one church held a service bringing it to light. A “Naloxone Saves” service was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Elm Street. OhioCAN Mahoning County organized the event. The event raises awareness...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Livestock and giant pumpkins part of fair prep

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of animals are being brought to the Canfield Fairgrounds this week as everyone gets ready for opening day. The 4-H event center at the fairgrounds is bustling with activity as hogs, cattle and other animals are being brought in. For many of the young...
CANFIELD, OH
Local bridge dedicated to decorated Air Force veteran

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge in Austintown has been dedicated to a local hero. The bridge along State Route 46 over State Route 180 is now the “Air Force 2nd Lt. William Vaughan Memorial Bridge.”. Many gathered on Monday at the Quaker Steak & Lube in Austintown...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Canfield Fair rides to be inspected

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is around the corner and inspectors are coming to check the rides. The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations. The rides must show no signs of corrosion or metal fatigue. Ohio now has Tyler’s Law, which went into effect...
CANFIELD, OH
Cancer survivors share stories after 13th Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners and walkers gathered in downtown Youngstown Sunday for the 13th annual Panerathon. The event has raised more than $3 million for the Mercy Health Foundation and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center. WKBN/WYTV was a proud sponsor of the event. Several tSeveral thousand...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can’t miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year. “The community response was phenomenal, just unbelievable. I was even shocked myself,” said Leo Connelly, Jr.,...
CANFIELD, OH
Ribbon cut on new turf field at Rayen Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rayen Stadium in Youngstown was founded 98 years ago. For the first time since then, the school district unveiled a brand new field. On Monday, members of the city and the school district welcomed the community for a ribbon cutting. For the first time in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Traffic alert: Resurfacing project affects 6 Valley roads

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A road resurfacing project begins Monday in Mahoning County. 12th Street from Middletown Road to State Route 14. Bedell Road from Western Reserve Road to Mill Road. Western Reserve Road from Helsel Road to Duck Creek Road. Helsel Road from Center Street to Western...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Search still underway for hospital escape suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police Department is still actively searching for Mohamand Harris after he escaped custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday. Harris was taken into custody for domestic violence. However, police took him to the hospital because of an injury prior to taking him to the Mahoning County Jail.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Garage catches on fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday. It was behind a home on Star Street, which is on the city’s east side. Fire crews say they aren’t sure if the house is vacant or...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Kids escape heat, humidity at Warren splash pad

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — You could definitely feel the heat and humidity Monday morning and early afternoon. We found some children cooling off at the splash pad in Warren. This is located at Packard Park behind Packard Music Hall. The kids were having fun running through the water. Patricia...
WARREN, OH

