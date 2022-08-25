ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Renovated 1880 Victorian Home In Old Louisville

This four-bedroom Victorian home in Old Louisville has undergone extensive renovations, with new plumbing, electrical, and wooden floors. Big windows make for great natural lighting in this historic home with modern touches. The kitchens and bathrooms also have custom cabinetry and custom trim work to the roof. The house is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
City
Rolling Hills, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Charitable Highlands resale store Nearly New Shop needs volunteers and customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A thrift shop in the Highlands is struggling to make enough to pay it forward. Nearly New Shop is on the lower level of Mid City Mall off Bardstown Road. The resale store is operated by the National Council of Jewish Women or NCJW. Earnings help fund the organization's advocacy programs and projects for women, children, and families in the community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Caving#Caves#Whas11 News
Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD warns street racers about the consequences

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible punishments, including having their cars impounded, if caught street racing or driving recklessly. The PSA comes weeks after drivers on local roads complained “street racers” shut down traffic on the Watterson Expressway near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Irish Hill resident upset with landmark-designated warehouse being torn down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Built in the late 1800s, a rickhouse in what’s now referred to as Distillery Commons has been ordered to be demolished by Louisville Metro Government. City staff toured the dilapidated building ahead of a meeting with out-of-state developers, Bamboo Equity Partners, who’ve submitted plans to build a multi-million dollar apartment and commercial building there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
