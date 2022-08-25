Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Renovated 1880 Victorian Home In Old Louisville
This four-bedroom Victorian home in Old Louisville has undergone extensive renovations, with new plumbing, electrical, and wooden floors. Big windows make for great natural lighting in this historic home with modern touches. The kitchens and bathrooms also have custom cabinetry and custom trim work to the roof. The house is...
Elderly woman gets the surprise of her life at downtown Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 96-year-old woman took a trip down memory lane when her senior living center surprised her by taking her to a place in Louisville that is dear to her heart. Dot Zipperle spent the day last Friday at the Brown Hotel, a historic establishment lined wall...
wdrb.com
96-year-old revisits Louisville hotel where she spent her honeymoon in 1950
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 96-year-old Louisville woman got to have her "miracle moment" this month. Dot Zipperle revisited The Brown Hotel, where she spent her honeymoon night with her husband in 1950. At the time, she worked nearby and frequently got lunch at the hotel. The special day was...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
wdrb.com
Crews break ground on 40-unit affordable housing neighborhood in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Tuesday morning on a massive affordable housing neighborhood in Louisville. A plot just off Greenbelt Highway is the site of Habitat for Humanity's new project to provide affordable homes for families in need. It will soon become Santa Fe Crossing. "It's crucial that...
WLKY.com
Charitable Highlands resale store Nearly New Shop needs volunteers and customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A thrift shop in the Highlands is struggling to make enough to pay it forward. Nearly New Shop is on the lower level of Mid City Mall off Bardstown Road. The resale store is operated by the National Council of Jewish Women or NCJW. Earnings help fund the organization's advocacy programs and projects for women, children, and families in the community.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time running out for west Louisville residents to share input for new hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline is nearing for west Louisville residents to share feedback on the area’s first hospital in 150 years. Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries have partnered to build an Opportunity Campus at 28th and Broadway that will feature a new hospital. For almost four months,...
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
Wave 3
LMPD warns street racers about the consequences
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible punishments, including having their cars impounded, if caught street racing or driving recklessly. The PSA comes weeks after drivers on local roads complained “street racers” shut down traffic on the Watterson Expressway near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
spectrumnews1.com
Irish Hill resident upset with landmark-designated warehouse being torn down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Built in the late 1800s, a rickhouse in what’s now referred to as Distillery Commons has been ordered to be demolished by Louisville Metro Government. City staff toured the dilapidated building ahead of a meeting with out-of-state developers, Bamboo Equity Partners, who’ve submitted plans to build a multi-million dollar apartment and commercial building there.
Community members share what they want to see happen to historic southern Indiana site
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — A major historic site with significance for the entire community is now in the talks of redevelopment. Indiana State Park officials want to know what should happen with the homesite of George Rogers Clark, where a replica cabin burned to the ground. Many say this was...
Learn how to meditate with the help of a Louisville nonprofit in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every now and then, it's important to pause for a moment and take a deep breath, especially on days filled with busy tasks and daily demands. According to a Mayo Clinic study, meditation can help build skills to manage stress, focus on the present and reduce negative emotions.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1