nbc15.com
Dane County, City of Madison set aside millions for east side homeless shelter
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. Updated: 49 minutes ago.
wortfm.org
Wisconsin Finance Committee Matches Federal Arts Funds After Delay
Every year, the National Endowment of the Arts awards grant money to every state to be distributed to arts organizations across the state. But, the states themselves have to match the funds, or else the amount of money given is drastically reduced. While this has been a relatively routine decision...
nbc15.com
New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
wortfm.org
Injuries from Drunk Driving Rise 41% in First Half of 2022
Wisconsin’s reputation as a drinking state is ringing true as a new report from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission shows that injuries related to drunk driving crashes are on the rise. The report, which was released last week, showed that there were 80 crashes in Dane County between...
x1071.com
Evers adds $15 million to grant program for diverse small businesses
MADISON, Wis. — A grant program that serves small businesses in Wisconsin got a second round of funding Monday. Governor Evers announced that $15.7 million would be given to businesses as part of the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program. The program is targeted at rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
nbc15.com
Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction is set to begin next week on a $27 million project to rebuild an intersection of US 12/18, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers indicated that a diamond interchange with roundabouts will be placed just east of...
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison. Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill. The other six dogs have...
wortfm.org
Africa Is Not a Country
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Stan Woodard, Dipo Faloyin, senior editor at Vice, and author of the much anticipated “Africa Is Not a Country” joins us from England to talk about African history and the lies and omissions we’ve been subject to for years. More...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 visited Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
captimes.com
Madison’s only remaining skating center, Fast Forward, to close
Madison’s last standing skating rink, Fast Forward Skate Center, will close permanently this year. A proposal, set to go before the Plan Commission on Monday, would transform the space into an affordable housing complex with four floors and 70 apartments. The commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and...
msn.com
A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI
Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
Residents frustrated by continued delays in Dane County airport PFAS cleanup
Samuel Godfrey was spending one of the last afternoons of his summer fishing off the pier where Starkweather Creek dumps into Lake Monona at Olbrich Park in Madison. The 15-year-old had been there for hours when he finally hooked a pike. Godfrey released the fish right away. Having grown up fishing the waters in and […] The post Residents frustrated by continued delays in Dane County airport PFAS cleanup appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Madison gas station burglarized overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side. According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.
nbc15.com
Madison Water blames proposed hike on expenses, people using less water
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Water could get more expensive in Madison. The Madison Water Utility has applied to increase water rates and is waiting for a response from the Public Service Commission. If the request is approved, the average customer would see monthly bills go up from about $30 to $35.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison
Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
nbc15.com
Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
