Saint Louis, MO

City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer

By Jenna Rae
KMOV
 5 days ago
Spider
5d ago

AMAZING, the Mayor sure took care of herself while in various offices. Gave herself a high priced vehicle that she wouldn't give up. Gave herself a raise while Mayor. Gave herself more security. Sounds like a situation of ME, ME, ME.

Bugsy
5d ago

Of course she’s a coward and knows she not up to be a leader. All she’s worried about is her personal advancement and having street credit in north St. Louis.

