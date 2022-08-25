Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
KY Dept. of Education visits flood impacted school districts
JENKINS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Last weeks special session resulted in $213 million being allocated to disaster relief and $40 million going to the Kentucky Department of Education for school cleanup repairs and wrap around services. On Tuesday and Wednesday, KDE officials are visiting seven flood impacted school districts to...
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE: RedLeaf Biologics new commercial facility up and running
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In November 2021, ABC 36 brought you an exclusive story about red sorghum. While sorghum is native to Kentucky, scientists here have discovered a unique way to grow what they call a new and more beneficial variety known as red sorghum. They’ve since commercialized with...
WTVQ
Storms move in ahead of midweek cold front
A warm and muggy Monday is on the way for central and eastern Kentucky. The heat and humidity will also be fueling pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. When it’s not raining temperatures will be pushing the low-90s, while it will be feeling closer to the mid-90s once you factor in the humidity. Storms will likely clear up slightly once the sun sets late Monday. We will get a brief break late Monday evening before more storms roll in Tuesday morning.
WTVQ
A few storms then amazing weather to welcome September
It turned out to be a stormy Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and a good bit of lightning. With so much warmth and moisture in the atmosphere, it was easy to get storms fired up beginning late Monday morning as temperatures surged into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees before the storms cooled a few locations down.
Comments / 0