A warm and muggy Monday is on the way for central and eastern Kentucky. The heat and humidity will also be fueling pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. When it’s not raining temperatures will be pushing the low-90s, while it will be feeling closer to the mid-90s once you factor in the humidity. Storms will likely clear up slightly once the sun sets late Monday. We will get a brief break late Monday evening before more storms roll in Tuesday morning.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO