kswo.com
Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton. The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.
kswo.com
MacArthur HS JROTC to host Car Wash Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School JROTC is excited to announce an upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser, which will help to cover the group’s yearly costs including special travel events. The car wash will take place on Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mark’s Convenience...
kswo.com
Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is heading back to Lawton in the coming weeks, giving area professionals a chance to network and gain mentorship. 7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the coming event. The Southwest...
kswo.com
City of Lawton offices to close for Labor Day observation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Labor Day Holiday is only a week away, and several City of Lawton offices and facilities will be closed as they observe the holiday Monday. The Lawton Public Library will be closed for Labor Day on Saturday, September 3rd. Residents living in Solid Waste Collection...
kswo.com
Interview: Fort Sill Retiree Council Previews Upcoming Retiree Appreciation Days Event
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will host their 44th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days event on Thursday, September 15th, and Friday, September 16th. 7News spoke with Fort Sill Retiree Council members Allen Shell, retired lieutenant colonel, and Jenny Clement, retired command sergeant major, about the upcoming event and what participants can expect.
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
kswo.com
SILVER ALERT: Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, missing from Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert on Tuesday, following the disappearance of 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover. According to officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Adams-Hoover is a white female, last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29 in Altus. Adams-Hoover is approximately 5 ft....
kswo.com
Cameron University announces new Student Wellness Center Director
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an announcement released Tuesday, Cameron University named their newest Student Wellness Center Director, Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC. Glover-Rowland , a CU alumna, will now be responsible for the administration and oversight of programs and personnel at the center. Officials hope Glover-Rowland will continue to ensure...
kswo.com
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosts COVID-19 update, 4th booster shot
A local pediatrician at the Lawton Community Health Center said obesity has gone up even more during the pandemic. A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. OSDH WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT. CCMH to start...
kswo.com
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
kswo.com
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents are invited to attend the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 24 at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. The event begins with a celebration starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden ceremony and walk at 10...
kswo.com
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ferris Avenue in Lawton is a little cleaner, thanks to members of the Blackout Rucking Crew. The group got together Saturday morning to clean up the area. Rucking is a workout in which people carry heavy backpacks while marching. It’s a term used often within the...
kswo.com
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back. The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway. “It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.
kswo.com
Goodyear off-ramp remains partially closed due to Lee rehabilitation project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, Lawton City officials announced the continued closure of the off-ramp to Goodyear Boulevard, at Lee Boulevard, will continue to remain closed. The ramp will remain partially closed for asphalt paving as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project of Lee Boulevard from 67th to 97th...
kswo.com
Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft
FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars. According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Incident Report, the theft took place at a home on Southwest Baseline. The homeowner told deputies...
kswo.com
The Cinema Foundation promotes Labor Day $3 movie tickets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tickets sales for movie theaters all over the country drop drastically during labor day weekend, so the “Cinema Foundation,” is promoting a special event to rectify that. This Saturday, all movie tickets will cost $3 at more than 3,000 theaters in the US. You...
kswo.com
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation. Law enforcement shut down northeast Cache Road and Flowermound for several hours this weekend as they investigated. Around 9:15 p.m....
kswo.com
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died from a fiery crash in east Lawton on Saturday night. Jennie Mangold, 62, has been named as the deceased victim in the crash which sent three others to the hospital. The crash happened a...
kswo.com
Cameron Psychology clinic now open
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The goal is to meet a need in the community while also providing high quality training for their students. “It’s kind of a win win the students get a good learning experience and our community members get to get a really unique and high quality mental health service,” said James.
