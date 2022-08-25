Local neighborhood development group awarded over $25K

(WKBN) – A grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is being awarded to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The program behind the grant stems from the Dodd-Frank All Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which helps agencies that support tenants and homeowners.

YNDC is getting $26,640.

The money will help improve home ownership in the Mahoning Valley.

Tiffany Sokol, housing director for YNDC, says they are thankful for the support.

