Youngstown, OH

Local neighborhood development group awarded over $25K

By Katelyn Amato
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwAG3_0hVfIkVk00

(WKBN) – A grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is being awarded to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The program behind the grant stems from the Dodd-Frank All Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which helps agencies that support tenants and homeowners.

Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair

YNDC is getting $26,640.

The money will help improve home ownership in the Mahoning Valley.

Tiffany Sokol, housing director for YNDC, says they are thankful for the support.

