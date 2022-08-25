ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee airport gets runway 'friction tester' vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 25 unveiled a newly-implemented vehicle designed to keep runways safer. The "continuous friction measuring vehicle" or "friction tester" is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway due to rubber buildup from airplane wheels or pavement wear.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. As of 8 p.m., the search was suspended, and officials said it would not resume unless new information warranted it. Police said...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt

MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At-home COVID testing kits; changes on the horizon

MILWAUKEE - There are changes on the horizon on how you will get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test. Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the FOX Medical Team joined the WakeUp News team with what you need to know.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy

MILWAUKEE - If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed reached...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Skydiver killed after hard landing in Racine County

YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A skydiver is dead after a hard landing today, on Aug. 28 near the Skydive Midwest Property. The sheriff's office says just before noon, a 36-year-old man from Tennessee -- who was a professional skydiver and practicing for a competition -- landed in a pond near the Sylvania Airport.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Skydiver lands in Sturtevant pond, dies

STURTEVANT, Wis. - A skydiver landed in a pond in Sturtevant near the Skydive Midwest property Sunday, Aug. 28. Sheriff's officials said the victim, 36, from Tennessee, died on scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash. An investigation revealed in the victim, a professional skydiver, was conducting test runs...
STURTEVANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 hurt in Beaver Dam crash, including 2 children

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Four people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Beaver Dam in Dodge County Tuesday, Aug. 30. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near County Highway A and Ollinger Road. Sheriff's officials said a man, 52, was headed north on County Highway A in a...
BEAVER DAM, WI

