FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee airport gets runway 'friction tester' vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 25 unveiled a newly-implemented vehicle designed to keep runways safer. The "continuous friction measuring vehicle" or "friction tester" is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway due to rubber buildup from airplane wheels or pavement wear.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, fire; man wanted
A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened near 83rd and Vienna. A warrant is out for his arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. As of 8 p.m., the search was suspended, and officials said it would not resume unless new information warranted it. Police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
CBS 58
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At-home COVID testing kits; changes on the horizon
MILWAUKEE - There are changes on the horizon on how you will get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test. Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the FOX Medical Team joined the WakeUp News team with what you need to know.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy
MILWAUKEE - If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed reached...
Public funeral for former Archbishop of Milwaukee sparks controversy
Weakland admitted to covering up sexual abuse by priests and using $450,000 in church funds to silence a male lover.
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
Philanthropist Isabel Bader dies at 95 in Milwaukee
Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday. She and her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
CBS 58
Skydiver killed after hard landing in Racine County
YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A skydiver is dead after a hard landing today, on Aug. 28 near the Skydive Midwest Property. The sheriff's office says just before noon, a 36-year-old man from Tennessee -- who was a professional skydiver and practicing for a competition -- landed in a pond near the Sylvania Airport.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skydiver lands in Sturtevant pond, dies
STURTEVANT, Wis. - A skydiver landed in a pond in Sturtevant near the Skydive Midwest property Sunday, Aug. 28. Sheriff's officials said the victim, 36, from Tennessee, died on scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash. An investigation revealed in the victim, a professional skydiver, was conducting test runs...
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
wbrc.com
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 9-year-old girl who was trapped underneath a large bale of hale last week in Wisconsin, was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday. Savannah Grahl, 9, and her older sister were playing with new kittens in the calf barn...
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee
The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 hurt in Beaver Dam crash, including 2 children
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Four people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Beaver Dam in Dodge County Tuesday, Aug. 30. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near County Highway A and Ollinger Road. Sheriff's officials said a man, 52, was headed north on County Highway A in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
Three men from Milwaukee are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a New Berlin man's Prius. Fortunately, he had researched how to deter thieves, and when they saw what the underside of his vehicle looked like, they took off running.
