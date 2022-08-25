ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbett, OR

Corbett parents, teachers voice concern over campus safety after threat

By Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irDIc_0hVfHrPO00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Parents in Corbett are demanding answers, saying it took the school district a month to notify them after a student posted a so-called “kill list.” Now, Corbett teachers are voicing concern about safety on campus.

This has brought up questions about how secure the campus is, and has prompted a group of parents to send a letter to the superintendent, high school principal and school board members.

According to the parents KOIN 6 News talked to, the superintendent learned about the “kill list” in July — however, the superintendent waited four weeks to notify families whose children were on the list .

In the letter sent by a group of parents to the district on Tuesday, parents wrote “please understand that when the District failed to notify parents of the threat for a month, the District assumed responsibility for watching over every one of the homes and children threatened without the actual capacity to physically do so.”

A Corbett teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to KOIN 6 News concerned about the district’s safety practices.

“At yesterday’s in-service training, the superintendent’s recorded message to staff did not mention safety, nor did the school board chair mention safety. The high school principal said that Corbett has the most lax security of any school she has worked at,” the teacher said.

Here come the spiders: What to know about Oregon’s emerging creepy-crawlies

She added that she thinks it’s scary that the only new security measures mentioned by the district are to lock the chain link gates and front doors.

“The chain link fence is not much of a barrier. So, what about all the doors behind the fence? What about the classroom doors? There’s more to be done,” she stated. “They need to look at everything and make changes to protect kids and regain the trust of the community. Corbett students are my heart, have been for many years. The district can do better.”

The letter from parents demands that the district undertake a comprehensive independent safety audit. It requests that all classroom and exterior doors remain locked at all times and urges the district to update its method for notifying teachers and students when there is an emergency on campus.

It also asks that district leaders commit to notifying parents immediately if their child is a target of a threat.

Oregon law says a superintendent is required to notify a parent or guardian within 12 hours if a threat is made while at school. However, parents are asking Corbett school leaders to notify families right away even if the threat is made outside of school.

‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man

The Oregon Department of Education told KOIN 6 News “a threat assessment team already considers a wide swath of information when assessing a potential threat. That can include activity that happens outside of school if it affects the school community during school. However, we need to be clear that school officials may not have full awareness of threats that occur outside of school.”

ODE added that OAR 581-022-2225 requires schools to have a “comprehensive safety program” which should include “plans for responding to emergency situations.”

“This OAR also requires schools to conduct drills and have instruction on a number of safety threats, including a ‘lockdown’ drill,” ODE said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the district about the letter but has not heard back at this time. KOIN 6 News has also not heard back from senators on the Oregon Education Committee regarding their opinion on if the law should be expanded to require mandatory reporting regardless of where the threat is made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon’s school year starts with relaxed COVID-19 rules

When more than 50,000 students in the Portland and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts start class Tuesday, it will feel in large part like a return to pre-COVID norms. School districts are setting their own COVID-19 protocols this fall. In the two Portland-area districts starting Tuesday, masks are mostly optional, COVID-19 quarantines are shorter and far more students are vaccinated than was the case at the start of the 2021 school year.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corbett, OR
Corbett, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Column collapses at Portland college, killing student in hammock

PORTAND, Ore. — Authorities say a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, killing one student who was in a hammock hanging from the column. Portland Fire & Rescue said two other people were injured Monday night. KGW reports that fire and rescue crews responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Six people were in three hammocks hanging from the column, authorities said.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Assessment#High School#K12#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Oregon City News

Reader response: What about water reuse on Clackamas River?

William Gifford: Summers can create unnecessary competition between maintaining river health, growing water needs.Regarding your recent article, "A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Do we have enough water in Oregon?" This is a worthy question to be asking in a state where drought is a growing concern. However, the article misses the opportunity to discuss viable solutions. In Clackamas County, nearly 400,000 residents and businesses depend on the Clackamas River for their potable water. Increasingly long and dry summers can create unnecessary competition between maintaining the river's health and our communities'...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Randy Leonard: Stop implying I support charter changes

The former Portland City Commission opposes the Nov. 8 measure and says supporters are misrepresenting him.Former City Commissioner Randy Leonard is objecting to the use of his name and picture by a political action committee supporting the Nov. 8 ballot measure to change Portland's form of government. Leonard opposes the measure and believes the committee is suggesting he supports it. Portlanders United for Change has posted Leonard's picture and name on its Facebook page that says East Portland has been underrepresented for too long. Leonard lived in East Portland while in service on the council. The website also includes current...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy