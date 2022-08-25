Read full article on original website
Programs to help vulnerable face elimination
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau is scheduled to close sometime before the end of 2022. It provides services to help people with addiction or mental health issues transition to stable housing and work and serves as a place for its members to socialize with others who understand their particular needs.
$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
Community Night Out event in Merrill lets agencies show off equipment to residents
As families begin to prepare kids for the classroom, one doctor is emphasizing the need to get kids into a healthy routine. Sleep is one of the most important aspects when it comes to the function of children.
Portage County program that helps young readers in need of volunteers
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - – A program that helps second and third graders improve their reading comprehension is in need of volunteer tutors. United Way of Portage County’s Learn for Life Reading Program had been on pause due to the pandemic. Volunteers work with teachers in support...
The Hagar House opens, gives single moms a place to live
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new resource is now available in Wausau for single moms. The Hagar House opened its doors Tuesday. It’s purpose is to help single moms who may be homeless or in need of a place to stay. The home on N. 5th Street has 6...
Transportation projects will go on November ballot in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Common Council of Stevens Point held a special session Monday to decide on four transportation projects to maintain the infrastructure of the city. Tuesday was the last day any referenda could be added to November’s ballot. Mayor Mike Wiza said Minnesota Avenue and...
Hope In The Park concert filled with music, faith, and supporting a good cause
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you heard music and a roaring crowd passing by Marathon Park this afternoon, that was the Hope In The Park concert. The concert was headlined by Grammy-nominated artist and Wisconsinite Danny Gokey. He returned to his home state to provide Hope in the Park attendees with the power of music.
East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
1 person receives minor injuries in crash involving Wausau city bus, tractor-trailer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a crash involving a city bus and tractor-trailer. The crash was reported just before noon on Tuesday. The tractor-trailer was heading south on 12th Avenue and the city bus was east on Sherman when the crash occurred. That location is east of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak Monday evening in Spencer
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Former New York City air traffic controller Chris Tucker will share his story of working on Sept. 11 during a free presentation on Monday in Spencer. Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an NYC airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the effects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.
Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash. Highway 51 was closed in both directions at Highway K. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the closure was cleared at...
No one injured after car strikes power pole in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police said no one was injured and no citations were issued following a crash Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:20 a.m. Officer John Rusinek said a car was driving north on Grand Avenue near Pearl Street when it swerved to avoid a collision. The location is between Brickner’s and Pro Players in Schofield. The driver struck the power pole causing it to fall into the street. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene cleaning up and repairing the damage.
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather moves in
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front moving through the Badger state will allow for cooler air to filter into the region overnight into Tuesday. Highs near the mid-70s. Skies will remain sunny through the end of the work week. Much of the work week will remain dry. Wet weather will possibly makie a return by the end of the week. The first look at Labor Day Weekend forecast features a shower chance for Saturday. Temperatures will float around the 70s and 80s.
First Alert Weather: Scattered thunderstorms possible through early Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered thunderstorms will be possible at times through late Sunday night into early Monday morning. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible for the overnight hours. Severe thunderstorm threats likely remaining to the west in Minnesota, but strong thunderstorms could occur in North-Central region. Pea-sized hail, and gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible with strong thunderstorms. In addition, periods of downpours at times could lead to a rapid rise in area creeks, lakes and rivers. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall lies in Western Wisconsin Sunday.
Mosinee volleyball building new ‘Sisterhood’
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The revolving door of graduating classes is part of the natural order of things in high school sports. For Mosinee volleyball, they’re experiencing that firsthand. The team graduated eight seniors from last year’s team that left a trail of accolades behind them. Five straight Great...
