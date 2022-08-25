SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Former New York City air traffic controller Chris Tucker will share his story of working on Sept. 11 during a free presentation on Monday in Spencer. Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an NYC airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the effects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.

