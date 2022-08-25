ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Programs to help vulnerable face elimination

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau is scheduled to close sometime before the end of 2022. It provides services to help people with addiction or mental health issues transition to stable housing and work and serves as a place for its members to socialize with others who understand their particular needs.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
WAUSAU, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wausau, WI
Society
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

The Hagar House opens, gives single moms a place to live

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new resource is now available in Wausau for single moms. The Hagar House opened its doors Tuesday. It’s purpose is to help single moms who may be homeless or in need of a place to stay. The home on N. 5th Street has 6...
WAUSAU, WI
#Mental Health Issues#Nchc
WSAW

East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

1 person receives minor injuries in crash involving Wausau city bus, tractor-trailer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a crash involving a city bus and tractor-trailer. The crash was reported just before noon on Tuesday. The tractor-trailer was heading south on 12th Avenue and the city bus was east on Sherman when the crash occurred. That location is east of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak Monday evening in Spencer

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Former New York City air traffic controller Chris Tucker will share his story of working on Sept. 11 during a free presentation on Monday in Spencer. Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an NYC airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the effects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.
SPENCER, WI
WSAW

No one injured after car strikes power pole in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police said no one was injured and no citations were issued following a crash Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:20 a.m. Officer John Rusinek said a car was driving north on Grand Avenue near Pearl Street when it swerved to avoid a collision. The location is between Brickner’s and Pro Players in Schofield. The driver struck the power pole causing it to fall into the street. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene cleaning up and repairing the damage.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Quiet weather moves in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front moving through the Badger state will allow for cooler air to filter into the region overnight into Tuesday. Highs near the mid-70s. Skies will remain sunny through the end of the work week. Much of the work week will remain dry. Wet weather will possibly makie a return by the end of the week. The first look at Labor Day Weekend forecast features a shower chance for Saturday. Temperatures will float around the 70s and 80s.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Scattered thunderstorms possible through early Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered thunderstorms will be possible at times through late Sunday night into early Monday morning. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible for the overnight hours. Severe thunderstorm threats likely remaining to the west in Minnesota, but strong thunderstorms could occur in North-Central region. Pea-sized hail, and gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible with strong thunderstorms. In addition, periods of downpours at times could lead to a rapid rise in area creeks, lakes and rivers. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall lies in Western Wisconsin Sunday.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Mosinee volleyball building new ‘Sisterhood’

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The revolving door of graduating classes is part of the natural order of things in high school sports. For Mosinee volleyball, they’re experiencing that firsthand. The team graduated eight seniors from last year’s team that left a trail of accolades behind them. Five straight Great...
MOSINEE, WI

