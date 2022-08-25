Read full article on original website
KTUL
Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
KTUL
Guten now unopposed in November race for Oklahoma's 14th judicial district
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The district judge race in Oklahoma's 14th judicial district is over following Attorney R. Kyle Alderson's withdrawal. Alderson withdrew his name as a candidate from the Oklahoma State Election Board on Friday, August 26. Alderson then called Judge Guten to concede the race and offered...
KTUL
Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
KTUL
Castro-Huerta sentenced for neglecting child with special needs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, age 37, was sentenced in federal court Monday, August 29 for repeatedly neglecting to adequately care for a child with mental and physical special needs. Castro-Huerta was sentenced to 14 months in prison after ordering that he receive credit for the 70...
KTUL
Junior Achievement of Oklahoma receives largest single donation in organization's history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Junior Achievement of Oklahoma announced Monday that it has received a $900,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's 103 year history. It's part of the total of $38.8 million donated to Junior Achievement USA.
KTUL
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
KTUL
Oklahoma inmate featured in Netflix docuseries not getting out of prison
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma inmate featured on the Netflix docuseries "The Innocent Man" will not be getting out of prison. The Oklahoma Court of Appeals reinstated Tommy Ward's murder conviction on Friday. He was found guilty in the 1984 Ada case. The victim, Donna Haraway, disappeared from...
KTUL
Oklahoma's new 'Care for Kids' campaign offers $1000 incentive to child care professionals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professionals in Oklahoma is high, and the state is now funding an initiative to boost employment in the industry. The Care for Kids campaign is working to combat the child care worker shortage by offering a $1,000 employment incentive to licensed child care professionals.
KTUL
OK State School Boards Association names two recipients for Barbara Lynch award
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State School Boards Association selected two organizations as the recipients of the 2022 Barbara Lynch Community Partner award. North Tulsa Community Education Task Force and Seaboard Foods both exhibited a strong commitment to their school districts and public education. These two organizations showed...
KTUL
Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall
TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
