Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
KTUL

Castro-Huerta sentenced for neglecting child with special needs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, age 37, was sentenced in federal court Monday, August 29 for repeatedly neglecting to adequately care for a child with mental and physical special needs. Castro-Huerta was sentenced to 14 months in prison after ordering that he receive credit for the 70...
KTUL

OK State School Boards Association names two recipients for Barbara Lynch award

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State School Boards Association selected two organizations as the recipients of the 2022 Barbara Lynch Community Partner award. North Tulsa Community Education Task Force and Seaboard Foods both exhibited a strong commitment to their school districts and public education. These two organizations showed...
KTUL

Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall

TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
