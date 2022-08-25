ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Permian Basin Fair and Expo celebrates 46th year

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is returning to the Ector County Coliseum for the 46th year. Featured during the week will be plenty of vendors, carnival rides, an art show, numerous performers, the Miss Permian Fair Pageant and of course plenty of livestock. Each day...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

'Shine A Light' event to take place at UT Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin. This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Mesa Building Deck, near where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Monahans Sandhills State Park reopens on August 29

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Sandhills State Park has officially reopened after being closed for the past month. The park was closed due to road repairs. The park is open in all areas, except for headquarters and the interpretative trail. These areas are still closed due to renovations and construction. The roads that were being worked on by TxDOT may still be sticky in some spots, so be cautious while driving on them.
MONAHANS, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program

ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call. Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday. For the next two years, they'll...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Dahlia is a three year old pit bull/terrier mix. The poor girl was found wandering the streets of Midland before she was taken in. She can be a little shy around new...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Micro Market expanding through downtown Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — At the intersection of Big Spring Street and West Texas Avenue is Midland Charms, a multi-tenant office property. However, when you pass the building on Big Spring Street, you'll see a coming soon banner for Midland's Micro Market. The micro market started in downtown Midland in...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa holds meeting on tourism

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero, hotel managers and people who work at local attractions came together Thursday to discuss updates on city projects. They also talked about how businesses can help in the city’s growth. "This gave us an opportunity to thank those individuals who...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Basin Buzz: Midland Art Crawl brings art community together

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Art Crawl is a few weeks away. It's a citywide event to highlight local artists and give a place for the art community to network. The non-profit Midland AF first initiated The Midland Art Crawl this year to provide a platform where artists can make friends, network, and also showcase their work.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Major crash causes traffic delays at 11th and Grandview

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 5:24 p.m., the wreck has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal flow. ------------------------------------------------------- The Odessa Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays at 11th Street and Grandview Avenue due to a major crash. Officers are on scene investigating the cause.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
