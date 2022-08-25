Read full article on original website
Permian Basin Fair and Expo celebrates 46th year
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is returning to the Ector County Coliseum for the 46th year. Featured during the week will be plenty of vendors, carnival rides, an art show, numerous performers, the Miss Permian Fair Pageant and of course plenty of livestock. Each day...
'Shine A Light' event to take place at UT Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin. This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Mesa Building Deck, near where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.
UTPB to have simulation lab renamed following expanded partnership with Midland Health
ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and Midland Health have announced an expanded partnership that will benefit the School of Nursing at UTPB. UTPB will rename the simulation lab to 'The Midland Health Simulation and Learning Resource Center at UTPB', as Midland Health's financial contribution will help improve the SIM lab.
Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Vicki Hurt is a Midland native who has been flying since the 70s. "I think all our times in the air have been great, it just opens doors to go places you’ve never imagined," Hurt said. This airpark in her hometown holds a special place...
Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district set to receive record amount of funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved a record $3 billion in funding for the Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district. Representative Brooks Landgraf advocated for the plan in Austin, and it ended up passing via a unanimous vote. “Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a thing...
Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey named lone finalist for Fort Worth ISD Superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey has been named the lone finalist for the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent position. Dr. Ramsey was officially named the finalist during FWISD's special School Board meeting Tuesday. She has been the Superintendent for Midland ISD since February of 2021. Ramsey...
Fort Worth ISD could have found its new superintendent right here in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Could a change be coming to leadership at the Midland Independent School District? It's been the talk on social media. The Fort Worth School District is looking for a new Superintendent and some have speculated they're looking right here in West Texas. On August 30th, Fort...
Monahans Sandhills State Park reopens on August 29
MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Sandhills State Park has officially reopened after being closed for the past month. The park was closed due to road repairs. The park is open in all areas, except for headquarters and the interpretative trail. These areas are still closed due to renovations and construction. The roads that were being worked on by TxDOT may still be sticky in some spots, so be cautious while driving on them.
Whataburger donates $2K to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — As prices for school supplies continue to rise, for many families, they are just not in the budget. To help ease the burden, Whataburger donated $2,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin and more than 300 school supply bags for kids in need.
STEM Academy to hold fundraising event at Bahama Buck's
ODESSA, Texas — The STEM Academy in Odessa will be holding a fundraiser on August 25 at Bahama Buck's. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The 'Buck's Benefit' event will be giving the STEM Academy a portion of the proceeds. For more information, people...
Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program
ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call. Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday. For the next two years, they'll...
Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Dahlia is a three year old pit bull/terrier mix. The poor girl was found wandering the streets of Midland before she was taken in. She can be a little shy around new...
Midland Micro Market expanding through downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — At the intersection of Big Spring Street and West Texas Avenue is Midland Charms, a multi-tenant office property. However, when you pass the building on Big Spring Street, you'll see a coming soon banner for Midland's Micro Market. The micro market started in downtown Midland in...
City of Odessa holds meeting on tourism
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero, hotel managers and people who work at local attractions came together Thursday to discuss updates on city projects. They also talked about how businesses can help in the city’s growth. "This gave us an opportunity to thank those individuals who...
Midland College to celebrate 50th anniversary with free 'Back To School Concert' featuring AJ Castillo
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be commemorating their 50th anniversary with a free 'Back To School' Concert featuring AJ Castillo at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. The concert will be free for all attendees and will be taking place on August 26. Seating is limited, while food...
Basin Buzz: Midland Art Crawl brings art community together
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Art Crawl is a few weeks away. It's a citywide event to highlight local artists and give a place for the art community to network. The non-profit Midland AF first initiated The Midland Art Crawl this year to provide a platform where artists can make friends, network, and also showcase their work.
Midland College Art Department to host first art show of 2022-2023 academic year
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College Art Department is set to host its first art show of the 2022-2023 calendar year on Aug. 25 at the Allison Fine Arts Department. The art show will feature works from retired Midland College professor Kent Moss and his students and colleagues. A...
Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
Major crash causes traffic delays at 11th and Grandview
ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 5:24 p.m., the wreck has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal flow. ------------------------------------------------------- The Odessa Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays at 11th Street and Grandview Avenue due to a major crash. Officers are on scene investigating the cause.
