BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — August 30 is National Grief Awareness Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness of the myriad ways in which people cope with loss. Grief is one of the oldest and most enduring aspects of the human experience. It's something that many of us don't like to talk about, but it's unfortunately likely to happen to us all at one point in our lives.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO