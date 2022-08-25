ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Village Fest returns next weekend after 2-year absence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Village Fest returns next weekend after a 2-year absence. COVID prompted the event's organizers to put the event on hold until this year. Patrons will flock to the Kern County Museum on Saturday, Sept. 10 to celebrate the 26th annual celebration of the Village...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

NB and SB Hwy 99 sees traffic closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 will see nighttime closures this week. Northbound Highway 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from August 29 to Sept. 2 for installation of falsework, according to the City of Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
Bakersfield Now

Taft College to hold alumni cookout to honor veterans

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Taft College Foundation will be holding a cookout to celebrate three alumni. The award will be presented to them on October 6th at their Centennial Cougar Cookout event. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for TC Alumni, Faculty & Staff. Veterans will...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Vigil held for Wasco State Prison counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Sunday friends and family came together for a vigil for Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway, according to Bakersfield Police. The vigil was held in the same...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bicyclist struck and killed in Wasco identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Salvador Covarrubias, 67, of Wasco, died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Wasco Sunday night, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Covarrubias was struck at the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. He died...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Vagabond Inn shooter hearing delayed, cause of death of 1 revealed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In an update from the Kern County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was released for one of the two people killed August 14 at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. was shot in the head by another...
MENDOTA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot and killed in McFarland identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8 p.m.) At approximatley 5:19 p.m. on August 16, McFarland Police officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries, said the department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Board of Supervisors approve 2022-2023 fiscal budget

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the 2022-2023 budget the Kern County Administrative Office recommended to them. "This year's $3.6 billion dollar budget is built on a leaner baseline established over the last 6 years," Ryan Alsop, Chief Administrative Officer for Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BCSD holds 'Music in our School Week Assemblies'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Teaching your student the art of music--Bakersfield City School District welcomes kids back to class with some tunes. The Music in our School Week Assemblies began last week, August 22, at King Elementary School and will wrap up at the end of this week. This...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Ways to cope with grief and move forward, National Grief Awareness Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — August 30 is National Grief Awareness Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness of the myriad ways in which people cope with loss. Grief is one of the oldest and most enduring aspects of the human experience. It's something that many of us don't like to talk about, but it's unfortunately likely to happen to us all at one point in our lives.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

One dead, and two injured in suspected DUI near the Grapevine

LEBEC, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Saturday California Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 7:11 P.M. north of Lebec Service Road in the Fort Tejon area. C.H.P. found a Toyota overturned on the right shoulder, where they found two teens and the dead body of a 20-year-old man. The...
LEBEC, CA

