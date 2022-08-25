Read full article on original website
Village Fest returns next weekend after 2-year absence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Village Fest returns next weekend after a 2-year absence. COVID prompted the event's organizers to put the event on hold until this year. Patrons will flock to the Kern County Museum on Saturday, Sept. 10 to celebrate the 26th annual celebration of the Village...
NB and SB Hwy 99 sees traffic closures
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 will see nighttime closures this week. Northbound Highway 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from August 29 to Sept. 2 for installation of falsework, according to the City of Bakersfield.
Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
Taft College to hold alumni cookout to honor veterans
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Taft College Foundation will be holding a cookout to celebrate three alumni. The award will be presented to them on October 6th at their Centennial Cougar Cookout event. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for TC Alumni, Faculty & Staff. Veterans will...
Renegade Pantry helps curb food insecurity among students, Bakersfield College
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Student Aid Commission says nearly one in three college students face food and housing insecurity, with students of color reporting the most struggles in both areas. Bakersfield College is looking to change that by having its food pantry where students can get the...
Vigil held for Wasco State Prison counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Sunday friends and family came together for a vigil for Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway, according to Bakersfield Police. The vigil was held in the same...
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wasco identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Salvador Covarrubias, 67, of Wasco, died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Wasco Sunday night, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Covarrubias was struck at the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. He died...
Vagabond Inn shooter hearing delayed, cause of death of 1 revealed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In an update from the Kern County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was released for one of the two people killed August 14 at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. was shot in the head by another...
Man shot and killed in McFarland identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8 p.m.) At approximatley 5:19 p.m. on August 16, McFarland Police officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries, said the department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department...
Kern County Board of Supervisors approve 2022-2023 fiscal budget
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the 2022-2023 budget the Kern County Administrative Office recommended to them. "This year's $3.6 billion dollar budget is built on a leaner baseline established over the last 6 years," Ryan Alsop, Chief Administrative Officer for Kern...
BCSD holds 'Music in our School Week Assemblies'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Teaching your student the art of music--Bakersfield City School District welcomes kids back to class with some tunes. The Music in our School Week Assemblies began last week, August 22, at King Elementary School and will wrap up at the end of this week. This...
Student arrested at Wasco's Independence High School for bringing firearm to campus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A student at a Wasco's Independence High School was arrested after they were found with a firearm and drugs Monday morning, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release. At approximatley 9:23 a.m. deputies responded to Independence High School, located at 1445 Poso Drive...
$560 million to fix orphan oil wells across U.S., what this means for Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Cesar Aguirre Jr., Senior Community Organizer for the California Environmental Justice Network says taxpayers shouldn't be left responsible to pay for hazardous orphan wells oil well companies leave behind to be plugged. "I think making sure old infrastructure from the industry should come out of...
CHP: I-5 driver caught speeding to 'keep up' with Central Valley temperatures
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CHP Buttonwillow asks drivers to not speed to "keep up with the Central Valley weather," in a social media post Tuesday. A driver was caught speeding at 105 miles per hour by a CHP officer at the northbound Interstate 5 near Old River Road, according to an official.
Ways to cope with grief and move forward, National Grief Awareness Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — August 30 is National Grief Awareness Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness of the myriad ways in which people cope with loss. Grief is one of the oldest and most enduring aspects of the human experience. It's something that many of us don't like to talk about, but it's unfortunately likely to happen to us all at one point in our lives.
One dead, and two injured in suspected DUI near the Grapevine
LEBEC, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Saturday California Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 7:11 P.M. north of Lebec Service Road in the Fort Tejon area. C.H.P. found a Toyota overturned on the right shoulder, where they found two teens and the dead body of a 20-year-old man. The...
Valley man shares his journey as he prepares for 2022 Sparta Trifecta World Championship
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tony Mestaz isn't your ordinary 60-year-old man. He's battled diabetes, cancer, and several other health problems. But the journey to get to where he is now started when the doctor told him about his lab results. This trip was a bit different, as my doc[tor]...
