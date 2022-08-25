Read full article on original website
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
Medicaid billing changes for behavior analysis concern some Florida parents
A new way to bill Medicaid for behavior analysis has some parents of children with special needs and their caregivers concerned. New coding for how Medicaid bills behavior analysis therapy that went into effect Aug. 1 has some parents and specialists concerned. Officials with the Florida Agency for Health Care...
Patients keeping close watch on BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations
OLDSMAR, Fla. — Thousands of BayCare patients could be forced to find new providers if the health care system and Florida Blue insurance can't agree on a new contract by Sept. 30. "I could be doing all this worrying, and it could be one of those things where, like,...
Despite 3,000 layoffs reported this year in N.C., there are still thousands of jobs out there
Companies in North Carolina reported more than 3,000 layoffs planned for this year, according to the state. But new job announcements and open jobs far outweigh the number of people getting laid off. The North Carolina Department of Commerce has announced more than 21,000 jobs so far this year, though...
FDOT project installs posts on Gandy Beach to save mangroves, protect environment
The Florida Department of Transportation is installing posts along Gandy Beach to prevent several issues it cited. People cut/burn/damage mangroves also damage with cars. According to FDOT, this would help cut down on other illegal activities, overnight camping and illegal dumping. Project expected to cost $70,753.20. According to FDOT, the...
Texas to plug 800 orphaned oil wells under federal infrastructure grant
WASHINGTON — Thousands of abandoned, dried-up wells blanket Texas, serving as monuments to the state's long history of oil and gas drilling. The state is working to plug and clean up those wells and now an infusion of millions of dollars in federal funding can help bolster those efforts.
Seminole County kicks off statewide 'We Draw the Lines' tour focusing on resdistricting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Just a week following the primaries in Florida, voting rights groups are back out talking with voters about races that will impact their voice at the federal level. The "We Draw The Lines" statewide tour kicked off in Seminole County on Tuesday night. The tour...
DeSantis appointees replace suspended Broward County school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties were sworn into office on Tuesday. They replace the elected Broward County board members DeSantis suspended after a grand jury investigating the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found widespread wrongdoing.
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy
September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
What is the role of lieutenant governor?
FLORIDA — Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially announced his running mate as Karla Hernandez-Mats. The two will hit the campaign trail to work towards unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November general election. What You Need To Know. Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially...
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe
A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. What You Need To Know.
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday...
Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A set to open on Maui
KAHULUI, Hawaii — Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii location on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui, according to a news release. The fast-food chain is known for its chicken sandwiches, Christian values and controversy around its former CEO’s anti-LGBT views. The chicken used at Chick-fil-A is raised...
Additional Journey concert date added
HONOLULU — A “second and final show” on Oct. 6 has been added to meet the demand of Hawaii Journey fans after the Oct. 5 show sold out. Tickets are now available for a special weeklong, online-only presale that is “geo-limited” for Hawaii residents only, according to Rick Bartalini, chief executive officer of Rick Bartalini Presents. Ticket sales will open up to Mainland fans on Sept. 3. They will also be available at the Blaisdell box office starting on the same day. Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
Beto O'Rourke recovering from bacterial infection, postpones events
EL PASO, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was diagnosed with a bacterial infection over the weekend and announced he'll be off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future. He first fell ill on Friday and is now resting at his home in El Paso. The Democratic candidate...
