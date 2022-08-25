Read full article on original website
New Mom Nessa Gets Parenting Advice From DJ Khaled at the VMAs: "Your World's Going to Change"
Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.
Taylor Swift Just Won Video of the Year at the VMAs — and Announced a New Album!
Taylor Swift won the award for video of the year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 for "All Too Well: The Short Film," and she used the opportunity to announce a brand-new album coming this fall. Swift took the stage with some of the people who helped make the video — actor Dylan O'Brien, cinematographer Rina Yang, and producer Saul Germaine — for her big moment.
Get to Know "House of the Dragon" Star Fabien Frankel
Fabien Frankel made a big splash on "House of the Dragon" from the very first episode. The 28-year-old actor plays Ser Criston Cole, a knight who becomes a member of the Kingsguard, and his good looks have distracted both the show's characters and real-life fans. Frankel previously opened up about...
Season 3 of Netflix's "Conversations With a Killer" Series Will Highlight Jeffrey Dahmer's Crimes
Netflix is set to spotlight the gruesome true crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for the third installment of "Conversations With a Killer" and the streamer already has a premiere date. Season three, titled "The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes," will debut on Oct. 7, according to Netflix. The three-part documentary is not to be confused with Netflix's other project, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" from "American Horror Story"'s Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters.
A Lip Ring-Clad Lizzo Stuns Like Emo Royalty at the VMAs
Lizzo popped up on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, NJ, wearing a stunning blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown with matching sheer opera gloves and combat boots. She also sported a slicked-back hairstyle and stacked gold hoop earrings, but our eyes were on the singer's deep-blue lipstick and gold (presumably) faux lip ring.
See All the Best Photos From the 2022 VMAs
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards has come and gone and left a trail of epic photos in its wake. The stars turned up in droves for the black carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Aug. 28, including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Dove Cameron, among others. Performances from artists like Blackpink and Panic! at the Disco captivated the crowd with show-stopping numbers.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
Bad Bunny Makes History With Artist of the Year Win at the MTV VMAs
Bad Bunny took home the award for artist of the year at this year's MTV VMAs. The 28-year-old global superstar was up against major contenders including Ed Sheeran, Drake, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo. To celebrate his win, Bad Bunny performed "Tití Me Preguntó," though it...
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey Bond Over Hair on the Duchess's Latest Podcast Episode
Meghan Markle's latest podcast guest on her new show, Archetypes, is none other than Mariah Carey. During the 46-minute episode titled "The Duality of Diva With Mariah Carey," the duo dissect what it means to be called a "diva." They cover everything from Carey's upbringing and music career to their individual experiences growing up as mixed-race women, but the conversation quickly turns to hair after Markle brings up Carey's 2009 "Dreamlover" music video.
Johnny Depp Appears as a Moon Person During the VMAs
Johnny Depp made a surprising appearance at the VMAs on Aug. 28 just months after his highly publicized defamation trial. The actor popped up as a moon person on live television during the 2022 MTV VMAs. In the beginning of the show, an astronaut with Depp's face peeking through the helmet appeared on stage and said, "And you know what? I needed the work." Depp shared a similar video on his Instagram, where he says, "I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."
Willow Smith Rocks Armpit Hair and Tooth Gems at Reading Festival
Willow Smith's pop-punk beauty look at the Reading Festival on Aug. 28 was one for the festival hall of fame. The "Wait a Minute!" singer has never been afraid to experiment with her look, from buzz cuts to large-scale tattoo sleeves, and rocked that edgy style on stage in the form of tooth gems, deep silver chrome nails, and armpit hair.
Kris Jenner Says Scott Disick Will Never Be "Excommunicated" From the Kardashian Family
Once a Kardashian, always a Kardashian — at least that seems to be Kris Jenner's philosophy. On Aug. 26, Page Six reported a source close to the Kardashian–Jenner family claimed Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, had been "kind of excommunicated" from the family in the wake of Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker. But it wasn't long after the report started circulating that Jenner fired back at the idea that the father of three of her grandchildren could ever be removed from the family's inner circle.
Jack Harlow and Fergie Deliver a Glamorous "First Class" Performance at the MTV VMAs
Jack Harlow took his performance skills to new heights for his 2022 MTV VMAs set. The "Come Home the Kids Miss You" rapper opened up the big show on Aug. 28 ahead of his emceeing gig and delivered a star-studded performance of "First Class" at New Jersey's Prudential Center, featuring brief cameos from folks like Chloë, Avril Lavigne, Saucy Santana, and Becky G.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Give a Trippy Metaverse Performance of "From the D 2 the LBC" at the VMAs
After more than a decade, Eminem and Snoop Dogg returned to the MTV VMAs stage on Sunday night. The duo teamed up for a trippy metaverse performance of their latest collaboration, "From the D 2 the LBC," which they released back in June. The performance was set inside Yuga Labs' upcoming metaverse game "Otherside."
Reese Witherspoon Re-Creates Her Favorite "Friends" Moment With Jennifer Aniston
Jill Green was the ultimate little sister on "Friends": a little bit spoiled, but a total icon. While Reese Witherspoon only appeared in two episodes of the classic NBC sitcom, "The Morning Show" actor still has a favorite moment from her time on the show — and in a new video shared on Instagram, she convinced her onscreen sister, Jennifer Aniston, to re-create it with her.
Gabrielle Union Pitches a "Bring It On" Sequel Idea on the Movie's 22nd Anniversary
At least one Clover is ready to make a comeback. On Aug. 25, Gabrielle Union celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the premiere of "Bring It On" by pitching an idea for a sequel to the teen classic. Union retweeted a post about the movie's anniversary alongside her idea for a next generation follow-up to the cheerleading film. "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn," she wrote.
Netflix Finally Reveals "Manifest" Season 4's Release Date (and a Mysterious New Trailer)
Exactly one year after Netflix rescued the former NBC series "Manifest" from cancellation, the premiere date for the show's fourth and final season has been unveiled. After a successful fan campaign, Netflix proved to be the ultimate saving grace for "Manifest." Technically, the series was canceled in June, but thanks to the streaming service, there will be a final season — and it's supposedly unlike anything that's come before.
Mishel Prada Has Transformed Grief and Healing Into In-Depth Roles
One of the things that contributes to grief being so difficult to overcome is the learning that comes with it. Clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor shared with NPR that "grieving is a form of learning — one that teaches us how to be in the world without someone we love in it." It is that heartbreaking and life-altering feeling that drove Mishel Prada to take time off shortly after her mother died last year. After weeks of feeling lost, the actress decided to give herself the time she needed to mourn this major loss and figure out who she is. It brought her healing and helped her channel roles with so much more understanding, delicacy, and depth that you almost immediately notice a change. Prada isn't the same woman she was before. She also isn't the same actress. There's a fire in her that was always there but is finally ready to let itself be fully seen.
Ryan Reynolds Tells Blake Lively "You're Spectacular" in Birthday Tribute
No one cracks jokes quite like Ryan Reynolds, but this year he gave Blake Lively something extra special for her birthday: a (mostly) sincere birthday post on Instagram. Reynolds is notorious for slipping a dash of his trademark humor into everything he does — including celebrating his wife. However, this year, he shared a series of candid photos of himself and Lively alongside an unabashedly romantic caption.
Ty Burrell Was Originally Chosen to Officiate Sarah Hyland's Wedding
Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin and Getty / Rich Fury. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding doubled as a "Modern Family" reunion, but one important cast member was noticeably absent from the soirée: Ty Burrell. The actor, who portrayed Hyland's onscreen father Phil Dunphy in the sitcom, was originally chosen to officiate the ceremony in Santa Ynez, CA, on Aug. 20, but Jesse Tyler Ferguson, aka "Modern Family"'s Uncle Mitchell, stepped in at the last minute to replace him. Thanks to Ferguson, we now have details on why the swap happened.
