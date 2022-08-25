ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown School District students receive free meals this school year

By Natasha Keicher
 5 days ago

MARASHALLTOWN, Iowa — All Marshalltown High School and Miller Middle School students will continue to receive free meals for the 2022-23 school year.

As part of the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision program all students in grades K-12 in the Marshalltown Community School District will receive free breakfast and lunch starting Thursday.

Teachers set to pay more out of pocket this year for school supplies

The school district said this program will provide an estimated 500 dollars in savings for families with one student who eats lunch every day and an estimated 850 dollars in savings if the student eats both breakfast and lunch every day.

“We now have enough families who qualify for free and reduced meals that it warrants all families receiving free school meals from the federal government,” Theron Schutte, MCSD Superintendent said. “It is comforting to know that all of our students are guaranteed two meals a day during the time school is in session.”

Iowa students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Lynn Large, MCSD food service director, said Marshalltown High School and Miller Middle School students whose lunch accounts were charged prior to Thursday’s announcement will be refunded.

