A Piece of Our Childhood Is About To Open in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Where To Find The Most Authentic Pork Ribs in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Place is Serving Up a Delicious and Simple BrisketCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Man seen being beaten by Arkansas officers in video files federal lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
NWA man files complaint after pre-school ‘too fearful to hire another man’
A Northwest Arkansas man has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after a local pre-school allegedly rejected his job inquiry because of his gender.
Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
Suspected shooter in Arkansas fair shooting arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Clear the Shelters: Meet Alexandria
The NWA Humane Society for Animals introduced Alexandria, a dog up for adoption at the shelter, to KNWA Today viewers Tuesday. During the interview, Clayton Morgan, who runs the shelter, says its a more stressful time for them.
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
Arkansas widow hears husband's heartbeat again through recipient
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A typical birthday celebration might include things like dinner and gifts you can buy at the store— but Jessica Honnell of Russellville wanted something closer to her heart this year. In life, we've all had to make some tough choices, a concept Honnell is...
Former Washington Co. Sheriff Deputy details rendering aid to fair shooting victim
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday night, Aug. 26, at the Washington County Fair, the fun quickly turned into fear after reports of an active shooter. "We thought it was a fire at first because I didn't see anything," said fair attendee Maddi McMillan. Katie Center and two other first responders...
Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
Demonstrators gather outside Crawford Co. Courthouse in response to violent arrest
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A demonstration on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn in Van Buren is happening Saturday, Aug. 27 afternoon. Organizers say they are holding the peaceful demonstration to shed light on the excessive force investigation of to Crawford county officers someone mulberry police officer. Van Buren police...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Smith shooting
A shooting in Fort Smith left one dead, one injured.
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
Week 0: Vote for Sweetest Play of the Week, sponsored by Yarnell's
ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from Monday until Tuesday, August 30th, at 3 PM. The nominees this week are. Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. Download the 5NEWS app on...
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
Homicide at Springdale club under investigation
Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Suspect on the run after shooting leaves at least 1 injured at county fair
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.) -- At least one person has been shot in what police say was a targeted shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the...
Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend
FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
