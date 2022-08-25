ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

Disabled man asks for improved accessibility at Adel post office

By WHO 13 Digital Staff
 5 days ago

ADEL, Iowa — The post office in Adel is legally compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but a wheelchair-bound man and a non-profit organization believe it should go one step further for accessibility.

Robert Fisher said he has asked his local postmaster for a push-button door mechanism for months. Fisher is confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, and said he cannot easily open the post office’s doors on his own.

“You have to have somebody open the door every time in the parking lot…they have to open the door,” Fisher said. “That is demeaning, I’m sorry, but it is demeaning for other people in wheelchairs.”

The organization Progress Iowa is now working with Fisher on his mission.

“Everyone should be able to access the services they need to thrive, but right now, the post office in Adel remains inaccessible to people like Robert,” said Progress Iowa executive director Matt Sinovic in a statement to WHO 13. “While the building legally meets ADA requirements, many are still unable to open the door without a push button. We are proud to be working with Robert in his effort to get this button installed and to make the post office more accessible to the community.”

The United States Postal Service addressed Fisher’s complaint in a statement to WHO 13. USPS said its facilities are beholden to the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968, not the more recent Americans with Disabilities Act, and that push-button doors are not required under either statute.

