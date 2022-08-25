Read full article on original website
Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair announces event date
The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair celebrating diversity within the community has been set for mid-September.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Soup Kitchen scuttles plans for new facility
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. "We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City public pools see significant uptick in attendance
SIOUX CITY — In spite of higher entrance fees, total admissions at Sioux City's three public pools jumped nearly 20% from 2021 to 2022, with Leif Erikson and Lewis pools recording their highest attendance numbers in years. Entrance fees for the pools went up for the first time since...
nwestiowa.com
Firefighter Challenge in Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—The Firefighter Challenge returns to Sioux Center Sept. 2-3, at Centre Mall parking lot. Known as the “Toughest two minutes in sports,” the event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and competition continues at 9 a.m. Saturday, including the local Corporate Challenge.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Outdoor garden re-connects Macy students to the outdoors and environment
Omaha Nation Public School teacher Brenda Hunter Murphy talks about the school's outdoor garden Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Macy, Nebraska. Lessons in the garden are designed to bring students closer to nature and the environment and to teach about traditional food and medicinal plants.
Sioux City Journal
Beatles memorabilia on display at Sioux City Public Museum
SIOUX CITY — Beatlemania is alive and well at the Sioux City Public Museum. The museum's "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," on display now through Nov. 27, provides a sense of just what a merchandizing bonanza the Fab Four were at the time of the British Invasion.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Labor Day 2022: Making the American dream possible for all workers
The unofficial end to summer, Labor Day is a holiday that celebrates nostalgia and newness; working and vacationing; and the end of hot weather and the start of a countdown to cooler temperatures. Some families will attend parades or community celebrations, or head to the beach or do some back-to-school...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
kwit.org
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
Sioux City Journal
Machine shop frame collapses in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee
Authorities are requesting people be on the look out for a work release escapee.
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
beckersasc.com
Former MercyOne cardio director claims she was fired for reporting surgeon
Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's former cardiovascular director is suing the hospital in state court, alleging she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon, the Sioux City Journal reported Aug. 30. Cynthia Tener, RN, said she reported concerns about the surgeon allegedly failing...
Sioux City Journal
Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
Sioux City Journal
At Sioux City event, Marvel Comics artist from Early, Iowa pays it forward to aspiring creators
SIOUX CITY — Joey Vazquez's origin story as a comic book artist can be traced to an encyclopedia. When Vazquez was about 9 or 10 years old, his mother bought him and his brother Ben, who liked to draw dinosaurs, a compendium on all things related to Marvel Comics' web-slinging teen superhero Spider-Man.
Sioux City Journal
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: School district adopts sensible mobile phone restrictions; Biden unilaterally erases student debt
With the start of the new school year, the Sioux City public school district introduced a new policy that further restricts students' use of mobile phones on school grounds. Though some students have objected to the new policy adopted by the school board, we think they strike the right balance. We agree with interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine who said the new rules will help the district better focus on student engagement.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Fire rescues man from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. By about 2:20 p.m., a team of first responders had successfully pulled the man...
Sioux City Journal
Danny Amaral brings the havoc on the bases in Explorers win
SIOUX CITY — Steve Montgomery’s recruiting pitch to Danny Amaral before the 2022 season was straightforward. The Explorers like to have their base runners run with a “green light” mentality, and Amaral showed off his running skills in a 2-0 win Tuesday night over Fargo-Moorhead. Amaral...
