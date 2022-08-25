ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland Soup Kitchen scuttles plans for new facility

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. "We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more...
Sioux City public pools see significant uptick in attendance

SIOUX CITY — In spite of higher entrance fees, total admissions at Sioux City's three public pools jumped nearly 20% from 2021 to 2022, with Leif Erikson and Lewis pools recording their highest attendance numbers in years. Entrance fees for the pools went up for the first time since...
Firefighter Challenge in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—The Firefighter Challenge returns to Sioux Center Sept. 2-3, at Centre Mall parking lot. Known as the “Toughest two minutes in sports,” the event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and competition continues at 9 a.m. Saturday, including the local Corporate Challenge.
Beatles memorabilia on display at Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY — Beatlemania is alive and well at the Sioux City Public Museum. The museum's "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," on display now through Nov. 27, provides a sense of just what a merchandizing bonanza the Fab Four were at the time of the British Invasion.
Machine shop frame collapses in Larrabee

LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Economy
Former MercyOne cardio director claims she was fired for reporting surgeon

Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's former cardiovascular director is suing the hospital in state court, alleging she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon, the Sioux City Journal reported Aug. 30. Cynthia Tener, RN, said she reported concerns about the surgeon allegedly failing...
Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
CHEERS AND JEERS: School district adopts sensible mobile phone restrictions; Biden unilaterally erases student debt

With the start of the new school year, the Sioux City public school district introduced a new policy that further restricts students' use of mobile phones on school grounds. Though some students have objected to the new policy adopted by the school board, we think they strike the right balance. We agree with interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine who said the new rules will help the district better focus on student engagement.
Sioux City Fire rescues man from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. By about 2:20 p.m., a team of first responders had successfully pulled the man...
Danny Amaral brings the havoc on the bases in Explorers win

SIOUX CITY — Steve Montgomery’s recruiting pitch to Danny Amaral before the 2022 season was straightforward. The Explorers like to have their base runners run with a “green light” mentality, and Amaral showed off his running skills in a 2-0 win Tuesday night over Fargo-Moorhead. Amaral...

