Kansas City, MO

1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City

By Steve Kaut
 5 days ago
One person died in a traffic crash Thursday evening in Kansas City, Mo.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

The victim was identified as Adrian Wright, 50.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

The KCMO Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is on the scene, along with other investigators and officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

