wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
wtvy.com
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
Troy Messenger
Owen Russell, Miley Taylor receive Will James Scholarships
Local high school graduates, Owen Russell of Luverne and Miley Taylor of Henderson, have been honored as recipients of prestigious 2022 Will James Scholarships. The Will James Society offers two scholarships each year, one to a high school female and one to a high school male. The society’s scholarship program is designed to benefit students who are planning a career or profession in the agricultural and farming world, horsemanship, veterinary, journalism and art.
Troy Messenger
Trojans prepare for region battle with Greenville
The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-0) will host the Greenville Tigers (1-0) in a Class 5A, Region 2 showdown on Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off a come-from-behind win over Class 7A’s Mary G. Montgomery last week, while Greenville opened the season with a thrilling overtime win over Class 6A’s Park Crossing.
Troy Messenger
Lady Trojans sweep Barbour County
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (3-4) swept the Barbour County Lady Jaguars by a score of 3-0 on Monday night at home. Charles Henderson won the first two sets 25-9 each and then closed out the match, winning 25-11 in the third and final set to earn the sweep. Molly Garrett and Emma Burttram both totaled three kills and seven aces in the win, while Abby Key added five kills and three digs. Jada Jones chipped in with 10 aces, seven aces and one kill, while Bess Dunn had three kills and three aces. Honor Shipman also totaled four aces, three digs and one kill.
wdhn.com
Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
wtvy.com
His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
Troy Messenger
Troy names Gunnar Watson starting quarterback
College football season is finally here and as game week began on Monday, Troy University released it’s first official depth chart of the season, listing returning quarterback Gunnar Watson as the starter for the Ole Miss game. Watson competed in a quarterback competition from the spring until now and...
Troy Messenger
Lady Patriots earn first win in AHSAA
The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (1-0) opened the 2022 volleyball season with a 3-2 win over the Elba Lady Tigers (0-3) on Monday night on the road. The win was not only the first win of the season for the Lady Pats, it’s also the first win for the volleyball team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the first win by any Pike athletic program in the AHSAA thus far. The match between the two schools was also the first time the two programs have ever met on the court.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
wtvy.com
1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, just after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of Hutchins Street in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they learned a male victim had been shot and had already been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Officers also responded to the hospital and learned the victim had a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim is currently in serious condition.
wtvy.com
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
wdhn.com
Small plane crashes in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A small plane has crashed in Slocomb. The crash occurred south of Hwy. 52 in Slocomb. The pilot was attempting to take off and the plane did not have enough power causing it to crash in the wood line. The pilot was able to fall...
wdhn.com
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Houston County woman, denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.
wtvy.com
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program...
Wetumpka Herald
Suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card now in custody
The Prattville Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card after Gregory Waites was taken into custody last week. The Prattville Police Department was investigating the fraudulent use of a credit card and was seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released photos of the then unknown suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card Monday, Aug. 15.
