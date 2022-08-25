Read full article on original website
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
WARREN, Minnesota — A man has been charged with second-degree murder, after being accused of fatally beating his ex-wife in front of their kids. According to court documents, Anders Odegaard, 31, of Warren, Minnesota, is accused of allegedly killing Carissa Odegaard on Tuesday. Carissa was taken to Sanford Hospital...
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail. Formal charges are pending. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report...
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has again extended the deadline for pipeline companies to apply for a grant for a natural gas pipeline, which would run from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The deadline is now December 15th. An August 15th deadline passed...
An attorney was charged with second-degree murder after he beat up his ex-wife in front of their five children in his Minnesota home. Two of the kids ran outside and flagged down a stranger for help asking them to call 911, leading to the victim being hospitalized and eventually passing away.
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA says a 14-year-old girl originally reported missing Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair has been found safe.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It still doesn’t feel real for Carissa Overgaard’s friends. “I can hear her voice making my kids giggle,” Laura Vaughn said. “She’s in my mind constant right now and I just keep thinking I can message her or that I can stop by.”
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
TEXICO, N.M. (TCD) -- Two women were arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse after allegedly beating and chaining up children in their care. According to KRQE-TV, Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena reportedly looked after six children, including Sena’s children, Kusman’s family members, and one foster child. The minors ranged in age from 5 to 16 years old.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday.
Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
(Reuters) – California’s grid operator said on Tuesday excessive heat, which is forecast to rise from Aug. 31, would stress the energy grid and that consumer conservation might be needed over the weekend to avert power outages. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued Restricted Maintenance Operations...
