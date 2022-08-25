ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MN

CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KEYC

Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 26, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
CROOKSTON, MN
kfgo.com

State finds no takers for natural gas pipeline, extends deadline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has again extended the deadline for pipeline companies to apply for a grant for a natural gas pipeline, which would run from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The deadline is now December 15th. An August 15th deadline passed...
BUSINESS
Wayne Stenehjem
krrw.com

Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. Related Posts. Daytona checkered, black flags February 21, 2022. NASCAR drivers...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
truecrimedaily

2 New Mexico women arrested after allegedly beating and chaining children to bed

TEXICO, N.M. (TCD) -- Two women were arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse after allegedly beating and chaining up children in their care. According to KRQE-TV, Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena reportedly looked after six children, including Sena’s children, Kusman’s family members, and one foster child. The minors ranged in age from 5 to 16 years old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
trfradio.com

Theft Reported at Casino

Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Bring Me The News

NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

California ISO says excessive heat to stress energy grid

(Reuters) – California’s grid operator said on Tuesday excessive heat, which is forecast to rise from Aug. 31, would stress the energy grid and that consumer conservation might be needed over the weekend to avert power outages. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued Restricted Maintenance Operations...
CALIFORNIA STATE

